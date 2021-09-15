The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information concerning the disappearance of an Indigenous woman last seen on the Tulalip Reservation late last year.
Tulalip Tribal Police and the FBI's Seattle Field Office are investigating the disappearance of Mary E. Johnson, also known as Mary E. Davis, 40. She was last seen Nov. 25 walking east on Fire Trail Road on the Tulalip Reservation, the FBI said in a news release. She was reported missing on Dec. 9.
Johnson was traveling to a friend’s house and never arrived, the FBI said. Johnson's missing person profile on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, known as NamUs, says she was last seen walking on Fire Trail Road on Dec. 1. Johnson had arranged to meet a friend on that road for a ride to Arlington, according to her NamUs profile.
Her phone is turned off and Johnson has not been in contact with friends or her family, who last heard from her on Nov. 24, her profile says.
The reward of up to $10,000 is for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Johnson's disappearance, the FBI said.
Johnson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She also has a sunburst-type tattoo on her upper right arm.
Those with information concerning Johnson's location are asked to call the FBI's Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460. They may also contact their local FBI office; the number for the FBI office in Yakima is 509-453-4859. People can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.