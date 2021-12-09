A senior official with the U.S. Department of Justice recently said she will visit Washington state in an effort to help end the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Allison Randall, the principle deputy director of the Office on Violence Against Women at the U.S. Department of Justice, committed to the visit during a Senate Committee on Indian Affairs hearing on Wednesday, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.
Randall will visit Washington to hear from impacted communities and work with law enforcement, the release said. No dates have been set.
During Wednesday's hearing, Cantwell called for more action to address the decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women. She asked Randall if she would visit the state to better understand and address the crisis.
Randall said she "would be honored to visit and sit with folks," the release said.
"The Department of Justice sees the need for really broad response to MMIP… It's also important that when we're talking about tribal problems, that we are meeting them with tribal solutions, and so consulting with the tribes has got to be a really key part of making important and strategic decisions going forward," Randall also said in response.
Within the state, Yakima County has the highest number of active cases of missing Indigenous people, according to the most recent report available from the Washington State Patrol. The agency started releasing updated reports of active cases of missing Indigenous people in March.
Dozens of Indigenous women and men have gone missing, have been found murdered and have died mysteriously on and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation. Most cases are unsolved.
A Yakama woman is among those mentioned in a 2018 report by the Seattle Indian Health Board that found 506 unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls nationwide. Washington had the second-highest number of cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the U.S. of the 71 urban areas studied. Seattle had the highest number of murdered Indigenous women and Tacoma had the highest number of missing cases, the news release said.
In 2019, Cantwell was among a group of bipartisan legislators in the House and the Senate calling on the Government Accountability Office to investigate the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The office released its report in early November, reiterating the rates of violence experienced by Indigenous women.
The report also mentioned missed implementation deadlines for Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act of 2019.
"We've identified this problem; we want to do something about it; we've put some resources on the table, but I think we're now finding that the resources are not enough,” Cantwell said.
