Today is a big day.
For one, it’s National Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. To the child care providers who are caring for our little ones, we see your hard work and dedication!
Today is also the day Gov. Jay Inslee will sign the Fair Start for Kids Act into law. The new law aims to stabilize and expand the child care industry "by increasing subsidy rates and providing resources for professional development, complex needs, non-standard hour care, and trauma-informed care.” Many Central Washington providers offer care to families on subsidies. (More on this law and others enacted this spring in the next Growth Gap edition.) The bill signing is happening during a virtual celebration of providers today from 10:30-11:30. You can register to attend through MomsRising’s website.
We’re also excited to share a model of how business leaders in the state can contribute to building a stronger child care system. The late fruit grower and philanthropist Cliff Plath of Yakima had a vision for providing rich early learning for the children of his workers. His effort evolved into three centers serving more than 200 kids in Central Washington. You can also hear from a Royal City mom about how her family and community have benefited from one of those programs.
Plath isn’t the only Washington business leader who has found value in investing in kids and child care. The Washington Business Association has been advocating for businesses to do so in recent years, and is beginning to see buy-in from our state’s business community. You can read more about that here.
We had a wonderful time and rich conversation at the Growth Gap virtual town hall last week. I was joined by Deeann Burtch Puffert of Child Care Aware of Washington, and together we tried to outline the state of child care access in Central Washington and beyond, as well as available resources. Parents and providers also jumped in to share their experience – a great opportunity for the state lawmakers and officials from the Department of Children, Youth and Families who joined us to hear about their needs.
Below is the link to the event recording in case you missed the event, want to revisit it for resources or want to pass it along to others. If the event brought to light any questions or concerns that you’d like to know more about, let me know. I’ll be sure to connect you with someone who can help, or incorporate ideas into upcoming reporting. Reach me directly at jretka@yakimaherald.com (or by replying to this email).
Let’s close the gap.
– Janelle and the Yakima Herald-Republic team
