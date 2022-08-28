WAPATO — Customers seeking just about anything for their vehicle, from batteries to spark plugs to windshield wipers, have a new spot to find it in Wapato.
O’Reilly Auto Parts has a new store in a new building at 708 W. First St., just off U.S. Highway 97. Manager Raul Orosco said the store has been busy since it opened June 18.
“It’s been nice. We’re here to serve the community, and a lot of people already have stopped in,” said Orosco, who grew up in Wapato and has worked more than two decades in the automotive business.
The business has eight employees, all of whom live in the Wapato and Toppenish area, Orosco said. It is located across the street from Fiddle’s Coffee House.
A grand opening celebration lasts through Tuesday, Aug. 30, O’Reilly officials announced in a news release. A donation to Noah’s Ark Homeless Shelter will be made on behalf of the entire company.
O’Reilly Auto Parts was founded in 1957 and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories, with more than 5,600 stores across the United States.
The Wapato store is open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Call the store at 509-877-9358 or visit oreillyauto.com for more information.
New owners for downtown Holiday Inn
Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership.
Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden.
“Our banquet rooms have been renovated and are available for meetings,” Holestine said Wednesday. “There have been renovations and upgrades throughout the hotel.”
The hotel, located kitty-corner from the Yakima Convention Center, includes a pool, outdoor patio area and the Eighth Street Bistro restaurant. Open to both guests and the public, it offers breakfast and dinner, with lunch possibly being added in the future, Holestine said.
For reservations or more information, call 509-494-7000.
Fiddle’s Juice Bar to open in Yakima
A popular Wapato eatery offering coffee, juice and food items is planning to open a second location on Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.
Co-owners Fidel Negrete and Efrian Martinez opened Fiddle’s Coffee House in 2019 at the southeast corner of U.S. 97 and First Street in Wapato, and they are opening a new juice bar next month at 806 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
“The new location will have a soft opening in a few weeks,” Negrete said Wednesday behind the counter of his Wapato restaurant. “It will be a juice bar, with all our bottled juices, smoothie bowls and fresh cold press juice available.”
An adjacent lunch counter is planned for a late October opening, Negrete added.
Fiddle’s at 721 W. First St. in Wapato features coffee and iced coffee, teas, fruit juices, sandwiches, wraps, salads and breakfast items. A complete menu is available at fiddlescoffee.com. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, call 509-823-5970 or visit their Facebook page.
Business tidbits
- Looks like Napa Auto Parts will be the tenant next to the new Ace Hardware store at 40th Avenue and Tieton Drive. A banner for the retailer was put up this past week, and work has begun on the interior of the store.
- A city building permit was issued July 28 for interior renovations at 2402 Fruitvale Blvd., a unique-looking set of buildings that previously housed The Village Shoppe antique and gift store. Interior walls will be added in one of the pointy-roofed buildings to create individual rooms for a spa/massage business.
- Another building permit was issued July 25 for a commercial building at 1220 S. First St., Suite 100, in Yakima. Some existing walls will be removed and new, non load-bearing walls installed to create a Jiu Jitsu studio in a portion of the existing building, which is located behind the Sherman Williams paint store just north of Nob Hill Boulevard.
- Co
nstruction is underway as the former Gateway Hotel at 9 N. Ninth St. in downtown Yakima is converted into apartments. Building A will contain 129 studio apartments; Building B will have 49 studio apartments. Commercial businesses may be ad
- ded later.
- The Xochimilco Tequila Bar and Restaurant at 2304 W. Nob Hill Blvd. is temporarily closed. The other Xochimilco locations at 5110 Tieton Drive and in the Valley Mall in Union Gap remain open.
