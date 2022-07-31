SUNNYSIDE — The name and menu have been updated at a Sunnyside eatery just north of the central Interstate 82 exit.
Carter’s Holy Pies at 1829 S. First St. has added new breakfast items, new toasted sandwiches and a new brand of coffee which is “3,000%” stronger, said Challis Carter, who owns and operates the business with her husband, Jason Carter.
The new coffee bean is from Death Wish Coffee Co., and it brews into a stronger yet less acidic and more flavorful coffee that regular customers are really enjoying, Challis Carter said. Black Rifle Coffee Company drinks also are available.
Open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (with the drive-thru open at 5:30) and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Carter’s Holy Pies features breakfast burritos, sandwiches and biscuits and gravy on its morning menu.
For lunch, a new “Westin” sandwich featuring turkey and avocado has joined the menu, inspired by a meal Jason and Challis enjoyed while staying at a certain chain of hotels, she noted. Save room for a slice of pie, with flavors varying daily — and by request with 24-hour notice.
And the Yakima Valley favorite Cheese Zombies are available for lunch on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The renamed business incorporates the family’s name and their Christian beliefs, Challis said.
“We believe in taking care of people first and foremost. You do right by people — before money, before anything like that,” she said. “Those are our core values.”
For more information on Carter’s Holy Pies, call 509-515-2121 or visit their Facebook page.
Tech repair shop opens near Target
A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, opened July 22 at 6 N. Fair Ave. in Yakima (across from Target, next to Pizza Hut).
The business, with more than 750 stores across the U.S., offers professional fixes for most computer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.
Basic repairs such as cracked screens, battery issues and water damage can be completed in 45 minutes or less, said Alex Smithey, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions district manager, in a news release.
Simple to complex problems with all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, can be repaired by the store’s technicians, and Asurion is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones, Smithey said.
Customers may book a repair at www.asurion.com or visit the store for walk-in service. For hours and more information, visit the website or call 509-426-6035.
Business tidbits
The HomeStreet Bank Yakima branch at 424 E. Yakima Ave. will become a new Bank of Idaho branch on Monday. Visit bankofidaho.com/welcome
- for more information.
- The store selling returned items from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers has come and gone from the former Ace Hardware location at 3700 Tieton Drive. The site is vacant again.
- Not exactly a business item … but the large, nearly 100-year-old house that stood at the southwest corner of 48th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima has been demolished. A city of Yakima demolition permit was issued June 3, and the house was leveled later that month. The property is currently listed for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.