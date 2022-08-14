UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites.
The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed its normal hours on Aug. 3 with a new dining room floor, renovated patio dining area and new service area, owner Allan Marks said. But never fear, the nearly 100-year-old till remains in place.
“Our customers are so loyal,” Marks said. “They stuck with us through the pandemic … and they noticed we took more than our usual two-week July vacation. They’ll notice the new floor, roomier patio area — we removed the A/C unit — and new service area.”
The restaurant dates back to 1946, when owner Bob Boyd opened it as the Tick Tock. It became Jean’s in 1962, when his wife, Jean, took over the business and her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Betty Boyd, ran it.
Marks and his wife, Kristi, took over Jean’s Cottage Inn in 1997 and the restaurant continues to specialize in big breakfasts, steak and burgers, seasoned with Deccio’s spices that are available for sale at the restaurant and online.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, visit jeanscottageinn.com, visit their Facebook page or call 509-575-9709.
Consignment store opens on West Yakima Avenue
A family-friendly consignment store featuring infant, children’s and adult clothing, toys and a crafters’ boutique area recently opened on Yakima Avenue, just west of downtown.
Owner Bridgette Huard opened One More Time Around at 419 W. Yakima Ave. on July 16 and said she is pleased with the store’s reception thus far.
“We are very, very happy with the amount of consigners we have,” Huard said Wednesday. “And we wanted to make this someplace very special, someplace super welcoming and inviting.
“We wanted to make this a store that when people walk in, they say, ‘wow!’ And they do,” she added.
Huard said much of the credit goes to her good friend and store manager Katie Purves, who helped set up many of the store’s display racks and who, with her husband, helped design and build the front counter.
“Friendship got this store opened,” Huard said.
Family-friendly features include a large play area for children while their parents shop; room to push shopping carts through the store; a changing room to try on clothing; and even a private nursing area for breast-feeding mothers.
Although most clothing is sized for infants through school-aged children, there also are girls’ juniors, women’s clothing up to size 4X and boys clothing through small and medium men’s sizes.
The Crafters’ Corner features home décor, toys and gift items which are all handmade by Yakima Valley crafters, Huard said.
Purves said the business also has started a Community Compassion Project. Completely fueled by donations, it provides clothing, toys and supplies such as diapers and baby formula to families in need.
“It’s to help people get clothes for their children when they can’t afford to,” Purves said, noting she is encouraged by the amount of clothes, diapers and formula which already has been donated.
One More Time Around is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 509-571-4413.
Business tidbits
• That’s How the Crumbl Cookies Department: Because I am asked about this at least once every week, a sign on the new Crumbl Cookies store in Yakima states they will open on Thursday, Aug. 18. The company, offering fresh-baked cookies in dozens of flavors, has more than 300 locations in 36 states, including the store in the Rainier Square shopping area at 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.
• The city of Yakima issued a building permit last month for a new, multi-tenant commercial building at 402 N. Fifth Ave. A restaurant, beauty salon and retail store are planned.
• Construction has begun at a new medical clinic being built at the southeast corner of First Street and Chestnut Avenue in downtown Yakima. The building permit for 105 S. First St., Suite 100, includes adding patient rooms, a reception area, nurse station and medical room.
• The Caliber Home Loans office at 1415 Lakeside Court in Yakima (near Shari’s Café and Pies off Fruitvale Boulevard) has closed.
