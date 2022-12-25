With help from Port of Sunnyside officials, a groundbreaking recently took place and construction is underway for the new HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza location in Sunnyside.
Port of Sunnyside Commissioners Arnold Martin, Tyler Schilperoort and Jim Grubenhoff joined Hoptown Pizza owners Carrie Wright and Lori Roy for the Dec. 15 ceremony at 400 S. Sixth St., with contractor Matt Sevigny also part of the event.
Adam Smith, project manager with the Port of Sunnyside, said the HopTown Pizza project happened thanks to the economic development agency’s ability to acquire vacant property within the downtown area and then secure an EPA grant for the necessary Brownfields cleanup.
“The property was originally home to the Planters Hotel, but that burned down on Feb. 9, 1968, and was demolished,” Smith said. “The current building was constructed and, at one point, was home to Kentucky Fried Chicken.”
Smith said the HopTown Pizza project will renovate the 2,500-square-foot building to serve the local food and beverage industry and is expected to create 20 full-time jobs. Completion is planned by June 11, 2023.
Wright and Roy operate the original HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza location in Donald, just off Interstate 82 near Wapato. It has been offering hand-tossed pizzas with local ingredients for 15 years, along with local wine, beer and cider.
The Sunnyside location plans to have up to 16 beers on tap and will help Wright and Roy offer catered events around the Yakima Valley. It will have an outside patio area as well as bar and restaurant seating inside.
Wright said they plan to hire between 20 and 30 “HopTowners,” some part-time and some full-time, and they plan to bring a few staff from the Donald restaurant to help train.
Wright said she and Roy have been talking with Port of Sunnyside Executive Director Jay Hester for several years about a Sunnyside location.
“Jay first contacted us when they first knew that Varietal Brewing was going in. They wanted us to go in next to them. It was not good timing for us and we were set on opening up in Donald,” Wright said. “We kept in touch with Jay for several years, but did not think we were looking for a second location.
“Jay approached us two years ago and told us of a new location — 400 S. Sixth in Sunnyside. We were ready to think about a second location, and our first location was settling in and smoothing out. He proposed a deal we couldn’t pass up!” she added.
“It has taken a bit of time to get to this point where the construction has actually started,” Wright said. “Jay and the team at the Port of Sunnyside have been involved since the start and delightful to work with.”
For current hours, menu and more information, visit the HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza Facebook page.
Union Gap El Porton to rebuild
Some good news for fans of the El Porton restaurants in the Yakima Valley: After being severely damaged by a Labor Day weekend fire, the Union Gap restaurant will reopen in 2023.
Owner Rodrigo Galvin said he hopes to reopen the El Porton at 2512 Main St. by the summer. A temporary roof has been built over the restaurant to replace the severely burned roof and to protect the interior over the winter. Construction is expected to begin when the weather improves.
The Sunday, Sept. 4, fire was reported at 4:30 p.m. and started on the restaurant’s roof, causing an estimated $1.8 million in damage, Yakima Fire Department officials stated. Everyone was evacuated safely.
El Porton restaurants remain open in Yakima and Zillah; visit elportonyakima.com or elportonzillah.com for more information.
Business tidbits
• Because we can’t get enough news about pizza and beer, Flame & Brew Wood Fired Pizza opened earlier this month at 302 W. Nob Hill Blvd. (at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and Nob Hill). Offering pizza, wings, salads, cheesy bread and a variety of domestic, imported and craft brewed beers, wine and ciders, the restaurant is open daily at 11 a.m. for dine-in and takeout. Call 509-895-7017 or visit their Facebook page.
• Le Mercantile, a business that combines a café with homemade, vintage and collectible goods for sale, opened last month at 218 W. Yakima Ave. Everything from coffee and pastries to plants, board games, clothing and gifts is available. For hours of operations and more details, visit their Facebook page or call 509-367-6099.
• Looks like another restaurant could be coming to the building at 2201 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima. A sign for “Y Kitchen and Bar” went up this past week at the location, which most recently housed the Mercedes and Family Mexican restaurant.
• Drink ’n Games, a bar and arcade at 509 W. Yakima Ave., closed two weeks ago. On the business’ Facebook page, owner Jamie Burns posted the following on Dec. 10: “It’s not easy for us but unfortunately tonight will be our last night in business. It’s been a hell of a ride and we have had some of the best times of our lives and met the best people along the way but being in business through a pandemic and now a recession, it’s been hard to say the least.”
