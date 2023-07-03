With all the things we love about Yakima, so many are thanks to 300 sunny days a year.
Folks in Yakima love the outdoors and all that comes with it, and fortunately, that means summer opportunities abound.
With the end of graduations and dance recitals, and only a few weddings, concerts, and pageants remaining, summers at the Capitol may seem a bit quiet. There is one constant in the theatre though. It’s what goes on behind the scenes that makes all the magic happen up front. This summer is especially active with the start of a series of upgrades and improvements.
Through the tremendous commitment of Senator Curtis King and the support of Representatives Corry and Mosbrucker, the state legislature approved a $250K capital budget allocation to replace all of the stage curtains in the Capitol Theatre, including a theatrical fire curtain, cyclorama, travelers, black legs, and a brand new grand drape – basically all the soft goods and related equipment that make a theatre stage look like a theatre stage. You may have noticed components showing up over the past few months, but the final pieces are now being installed. When Madagascar the Musical opens in September we will unveil the full effect – totally worth the wait.
In the meantime, the administrative staff is packing up and moving into temporary offices in City Hall while the old Bank of America building is being renovated, which will have space for our new offices. You will still find the Box Office in the same place as always. It’s only the paper-pushers, number-crunchers, and dreamers that will be shifting around for a bit, giving up their old digs in the Tower building. Years ago the admin staff gave up their spaces on the lower level of the Capitol Theatre to make more room for women’s restrooms (you’re welcome). The staff gives a special shout out to Liz McGree, Terrie Dragoo, and all the folks at JEM Development for taking such great care of us for years in the Tower building.
While some of our technical team continues to work on projects in the Capitol, a lot of our technicians are providing support at all of the outdoor venues that the community seems to prefer during the summer months. Check out Downtown Summer Nights for great entertainment in the heart of the city every Thursday night through August 17. The Gorge Amphitheatre has fabulous events all summer long. The Watershed Festival on the first weekend of August is the best Country music event in Washington and features extraordinary artists this summer like Luke Bryan and Keith Urban. Get tickets early and say hi to the technicians, and thank them for all their hard work.
If you’ve bought your Capitol Best subscription for the new season and need a musical theatre fix before the Best gets underway, check out the Warehouse Theatre for Once Upon a Mattress running July 13-29. If you have friends and family visiting, you can also give us a call in advance, and we can find a time to arrange a Capitol Theatre tour.
Keep an eye out this summer for more information on new shows and new series at the Capitol. The staff is hard at work all summer long making certain that when temperatures cool off and you’re ready for some inside entertainment, there will be more to do and more to see at the venue that continues to serve as the Jewel of the Valley, bringing you the finest in music, theatre, dance, and a whole lot more. Sign up for updates at capitoltheatre.org.
