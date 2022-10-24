The mystery that takes place behind the curtain is part of what makes live theater so exciting. There is simply something miraculous about a space in which we collectively choose to suspend disbelief and revel in the possibilities of other lives and other worlds.
The magic that goes on behind the scenes can be broken down into countless details -- some laborious, some technical, and some simply conjured up by the community of actors, technicians, and others that find their home beyond the proscenium.
With all the moving pieces and despite all the preparations, sometimes things simply go wrong.
For example, the recent tour of "Buddy" arrived in Yakima for the beginning of its national tour, freshly and fully outfitted with the equipment it would use in every venue. Part way through the first act, sound issues began plaguing the production. Batteries were checked, cables were swapped and dials were adjusted. The problems continued.
At the end of the evening it was discovered that the plug for the sound rack was crumbling apart. Fortunately the production was able to use the Capitol’s own system for the second performance, and the company ordered what it would need for the next city.
Airline pilots would blame such malfunctions on gremlins. Every culture seems to name its own creature culprits. The English curse their pixies. Scots are harassed by boggarts. The Spanish warn of the duende, but in the theater culture, we simply blame the ghosts.
Blame it on Shorty?
The Capitol Theatre’s own spectral spirit is known as Shorty Michaud. Ushers, technicians and visiting artists have shared their encounters with Shorty over the years. One Sunday just last month, at 5:08 a.m., the house lights in the theater simply switched on. They were found that way on Monday morning. Checking all the security system logs and recorded video, no one had been in the building for the previous or subsequent 24 hours, and no one was captured on video at any entrances or anywhere else in the building all weekend. Video from the stage shows the lights simply popping on – no timer, no operator and no other explanation.
Most historic theaters have their own versions of our Shorty stories. Old buildings certainly creak and moan as they settle. Noises and mishaps get blamed on the resident ghosts, but some theater practices done in fear of the ghostly repercussions are simply practical safety precautions that acquire superstitious and supernatural explanations over time.
For example, did you know it is bad luck to whistle backstage? It certainly would have been courting disaster to whistle randomly while walking around backstage before the modern era of more advanced rigging systems. Back in the day, scenery was manually flown in and out by technicians hoisting ropes. They cued each other with whistle signals. A clueless backstage visitor could accidentally cue a stagehand to drop scenery on top of unsuspecting actors.
Mirrors are also known to be bad luck on stage. While they may be a gateway for evil spirits to cross over into this worldly realm, it is far more of a concern that the reflection from a spotlight could blind an actor, causing them to trip or fall off the stage.
As for never saying “Macbeth” in a theater, well, that one may be a bit more befuddling. Old-school thespians generally refrain from mentioning the name of “that Scottish play” when inside the theater.
There may be truth in the story that mayhem in the play’s first production led to the death of at least one actor, cursing the play henceforth. It may be suspicion that real spells make up the chants of the Weird Sisters that set Macbeth on his path of destiny and destruction. It could be the weight of dozens of incidents and mishaps attributed to the play. The show may simply be so violent and full of stage combat that lots of people have gotten hurt in productions through the years.
Nonetheless, while theater folk may be just a bit too dramatic for their own good, their remedies are often equally as colorful. If per chance you err and speak the forbidden name of Shakespeare’s darkest tragedy within the confines of the sacred space of the theater, simply recite the words from one of his happier works, such as "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" …
“If we shadows have offended, think but this and all is mended, that you have but slumbered here, whilst these visions did appear.”
Now, exit the theater, spin around in a circle three times, and spit. You’re good.
