While it may be decades since "Fiddler on the Roof" was last presented on The Capitol Theatre stage, it remains one of the most popular and recognizable Broadway titles, as evidenced by the strong pre-sales for next month’s performances. It almost defines the musical theater genre for its larger-than-life characters and memorable melodies.
"Fiddler" opened on Broadway on Sept. 22, 1964, and ran for 3,242 performances, making it the longest running Broadway musical of its time. In 1965 it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score – the true trifecta of the industry. In addition, Jerome Robbins won for best direction of a musical, and Zero Mostel won the award for best actor in a musical.
The production has had four Broadway revivals, and countless versions of the musical are produced annually around the world.
While its Broadway credits are substantial, the true popularity of the show was solidified by the 1971 film version. While Mostel received the Broadway acclaim, when it came to casting the main character of Tevye, the film’s director wanted an actor who would portray the role with a bit more gravity and authenticity. A lesser known Israeli stage actor, Topol, won the role and won his way into our hearts and memories with his bass-baritone rumble and his masterful control of the emotional rollercoaster ride of the show.
Last week Topol died at age 87. While his television and film credits are numerous and notable, from movies like James Bond to "Galileo," it is Tevye that we all remember far more than the rest of his work combined. After the film, Topol continued to play the part of Tevye for more than 3,500 performances, including a 1990 Broadway revival for which he also received a Tony nomination.
This newest revival of "Fiddler" is directed by the Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher. While building on the legacy of the original creative team, Sher approached this revival with the understanding that “musicals are not museum pieces.” Our cultural sensibilities, our movements, our political landscape have all changed in more than 50 years since the original production.
This is "Fiddler" for a new generation. Jerome Robbins was director and choreographer of the original production, and his movement vocabulary was distinctly identifiable. Robbins’ original choreography will be re-shaped by a new choreographer, Hofesh Shechter, who is Israeli born and trained, and performed with Israel’s Batsheva Dance Company in Tel Aviv.
While the designs of the original scenic designer Boris Aronson were devoted to Marc Chagall, this production’s designer, Michael Yeargan, stays true to the spirit of craziness of a Chagall painting but explores it in a new way. As with all revivals, the creative team for this production had to explore what this story has to say for the contemporary audience that makes it as relevant as it was when it first hit the stage and screen.
As Topol has become the personification of Tevye and the face of "Fiddler on the Roof" for generations, "Tradition" is the song and the earworm that brings the full story back to our minds and ever present in our musical theater-loving hearts. The touring company’s own description prepares us best, “A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith, family, and community.”
Join us at The Capitol Theatre and see for yourself what makes "Fiddler on the Roof" one of the most memorable musicals of all time. "Fiddler" will fill the theater for two performances, April 1 and 2. Note that the April 1 performance (Saturday) will start at 8 p.m. and April 2 (Sunday) will be a 2 p.m. matinee.
