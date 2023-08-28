The creative economy is a powerful force that has not always received its full due. Spanning sectors such as advertising, architecture, arts, broadcasting, crafts, design, fashion, gastronomy, music, publishing, theater and technology, it represents more than 10% of Washington state’s GDP and employs more than 180,000 workers.
Recognizing this, last year the Department of Commerce appointed its first director of creative economy sector development.
While many governments have been slow to recognize the potential of the arts and the creative industries, one city figured this out early on and is an example we could learn from. For 75 years Edinburgh, Scotland, has been taking full advantage of its arts and culture assets as an economic driver,
Known as the world’s leading festival city, Edinburgh annually hosts more than a dozen major festivals -- some of the world’s largest and most renowned, at least five of which occur in August.
Coming out of World War II, Edinburgh officials recognized a few key factors. Some the finest concert halls and performance venues across Europe were in ruins or massively damaged. Edinburgh had numerous quality facilities, its own ancient history and beauty, and a compact, walkable city center. Using the arts as a key economic driver could support the city and the country in its own recovery. Most important, and key to the festival’s mission, the people needed to overcome the post-war darkness and division by igniting and embracing a cultural exchange of artistry and ideas.
Since its founding 1947, the Edinburgh International Festival has showcased an international array of traditional performing arts from theater to opera to dance in a handful of venues. And, in that same year, an uninvited core of eight production companies decided to take full advantage of the anticipated audiences and presented their own works in alternative venues, creating the first Edinburgh Fringe.
The original and largest of all the worldwide fringe festivals, Edinburgh’s Fringe this August hosted over 3,500 shows, with over 52,000 performances, representing artists from 72 countries, hosted by over 300 venues, across three full weeks, and with almost 2.5 million tickets sold. By genre it breaks down to 38% comedy, 25% theater, 13% music, and the balance into children’s shows, cabaret, circus, dance and musicals. An average Fringe ticket runs about $15 with lots of free or pay-what-you-can options. An average show runs one hour.
In addition to the International and Fringe festivals, in August the city also hosts the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, the Edinburgh Art Festival, and the Edinburgh International Book Festival. With all of this, there truly is an unlimited variety of options, with events for all ages, all budgets and all interests.
Having attended nearly a dozen times, I can offer a few key lessons learned that may improve your own experience should you wish to indulge yourself with a visit to one of my favorite cities.
First and foremost, wear comfortable shoes and layered clothing. While the public transportation is good, the best way to explore the city is on foot. There are wonders and surprises around every corner. While it is August, in Scotland that still means it can cool off quite a bit in the evening. It’s also likely to rain for a little bit on any day, if not every day.
Second, take risks. Some of the best memories and best stories come from some of the worst shows. The Fringe Society supports all its artists without curating the content. All shows are welcome as long as you have a venue willing to host. Venues are churches, pubs, street corners, circus tents, semi-trailers, lecture halls and more. You can find truly exceptional works right alongside real bombs. When the buskers are so talented, even an evening strolling the Royal Mile offers endless entertainment.
Lastly, and possibly the most important for me when I’m digging in, stay open to the unexpected. The arts are a primary lens through which we explore some of our most critical and relevant issues. By the time we see social, cultural or political topics hit the headlines, there have been people dealing with the underlying issues for who knows how long. Among all the general entertainment, this summer’s hot topics also highlighted homelessness, transgender issues and civil rights, with drag shows and drag entertainers showing up in all genres.
Seeing Edinburgh any time of year is glorious, but in August Edinburgh fully embraces the arts in a way that transforms the city, its community, and the millions of people that come to visit. After 75 years, its not surprising they do it so well. What might we have to learn from their example that could transform the way we embrace the arts and the creative industries as key economic drivers for our own community?
