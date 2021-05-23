It’s a shame to visit the Yakima Valley without a pair of hiking boots. Whether you are in search of a low-key stroll or a scramble to a peak with mountain views, every hiker will find something that suits them. Views range from arid terrain to rolling rivers and evergreen forests, offering glimmers of Washington’s array of topography and wildlife.
Here are some of Yakima County’s most delightful treks, in order from easiest to most difficult. For driving directions, maps and up-to-date trail reports, go to www.wta.org.
Yakima Greenway (easy)
There’s no need to leave town for a stroll or outdoor adventure. The Yakima Greenway stretches for more than 20 miles from Union Gap to Naches, and is a perfect path on foot or by bicycle.
This family- and dog-friendly trail has several fun stops along the way to play or picnic. Visit the gardens of the Yakima Area Arboretum on the southeast side of the Greenway, stop at a playground, or go fishing for rainbow trout with the family at Myron Lake on the way west to Naches. The paved Greenway stretches along the Naches and Yakima rivers, and greenery shades much of the way.
Cowiche Canyon and Snow Mountain Ranch (easy to intermediate)
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy lands of Cowiche Canyon and Snow Mountain Ranch are Yakima County treasures.
Have a mellow walk through the roughly 3-mile main road of Cowiche Canyon, where you’ll witness magnificent rock formations and rare native plants. Along the way, there are several opportunities to climb to the uplands, weaving through patches of vibrant wildflowers. There’s even an opportunity to kick up your feet with a glass of wine and a view by hiking from the canyon to Wildridge Vineyard, Winery and Distillery.
A 5-mile drive northeast of Cowiche Canyon, the shrub-steppe of Snow Mountain Ranch feels like a true escape from the city. A variety of interconnecting trails weave across the conservancy lands, where hikers will find a flowing creek, tall brush and wildflowers in the springtime.
Taking the 7-mile Cowiche Mountain Trail loop, hikers can gain elevation to catch beautiful views of Mount Adams and Mount Rainier or head east at the top, slightly beyond the main loop, for a sweeping view of Yakima.
Yakima Skyline Trail (intermediate)
There are two approaches to the Yakima Skyline Trail, and both require an intense climb before plateauing at the top of the ridge.
Starting on the trailhead off Buffalo Road near Selah (where you’ll need a Discover Pass), it’s hard to tell that the trail is about to grow steep, earning hikers a good thigh burn. But whether starting there or at the trailhead off of Yakima Canyon Road — where a Bureau of Land Management fee is required — a 2-mile trek to the top of the ridge rewards visitors with fantastic views of the Yakima River Canyon.
Stop here (a roughly 4-mile round trip journey) or continue dropping into the saddle to make it a 6-mile endeavor roundtrip, with views of both the Roza canal and a dam that helps irrigate the Yakima Valley.
Baldy Mountain (intermediate)
The 5-mile round trip Baldy Mountain trail in the Yakima River Canyon is steep from the start, and leaves hikers exposed to direct sunlight — making it best for spring or fall. Pack water. Dehydration is a risk. Also be prepared to pay a Bureau of Land Management fee.
There are two options for making your way up to the top of Baldy.
The T.P. Jim Trail is seen straight through the trail gate. This path is extremely steep. Climbing into a slight crevice, hikers will catch a bit of shade before finding themselves fully exposed to the sun for the duration of the hike.
A more moderate start is offered by walking along a trail to the left at the trailhead, wrapping alongside the hill to converge with the main trail about a mile in. This option is a bit more easygoing, but offers no shade.
Both treks are great conditioning trails, with a nearly 2,000-foot gain in just over
2 miles. The panoramic view of the Cascade crest at the top makes the effort rewarding.
Mount Aix (advanced)
Slightly further flung is Mount Aix, a trail with more than 4,000 feet in elevation gain over a 6-plus mile stretch to the summit.
The trailhead can be found along a rocky Forest Service road that launches hikers on their journey beginning at 3,700 feet elevation amid a thick, shaded forest (a Northwest Forest Pass is required). Steep switchbacks through the forest immediately make it clear why hikers joke the trail is pronounced “aches” with good cause.
About 2.5 miles in, the forest begins to thin, offering opportunities to spot Mount St. Helens in the distance and Mount Rainier up close. Nearly 4.5 miles in, hikers veer right along an exposed ridge toward Mount Aix.
For the final ascent to the top, hikers can scramble (not an understatement) amid loose rocks or weave around the peak to slowly arrive at the top for a stunning view of Mount Adams, Mount St. Helens, the Goat Rocks, Mount Rainier and more. Taking the gradual way down from the top, hikers might find an opportunity for a short glissade before weaving back along the rocky ridge in the heat of the day.