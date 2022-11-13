The Larson Gallery has been working with The Seasons Performance Hall over several years to provide artwork for the gallery behind the stage, now home to the Gallery Bistro.
The newest exhibit that opened Saturday is the artwork of Michael Bell. Michael was originally from Seattle, but moved to Yakima in 2020. What is most interesting is that for many years he sailed the world’s oceans, traveling some 40,000 miles. He created artwork while sailing, which was primarily with pastels.
He was educated at the Burnley School, which later became the Seattle Art Institute. Right out of school he was hired by the Cole and Weber advertising agency. He then worked for another major West Coast advertising agency and later owned his own advertising company.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
I was lucky enough to show at his studio during the recent Labor Day Artist Studio Tour, sponsored by Artebella Gallery. During that weekend you could see many examples of his work.
His latest work, which is on display at the Gallery Bistro, has rectangular shapes in a variety of intense colors, which provide the viewer a feeling of looking through windows. Bell says that with these new works, he expresses “a slice of life and hope.” Unlike his previous work with pastels, these are created in acrylic on canvas. Bell says he tries to "capture the energy of life and depict it in different ways.”
He has shown his work in galleries in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Seattle. His paintings are in private collections in 19 countries.
The current exhibit will be up through the end of the year at the Gallery Bistro at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima. The Gallery Bistro is open Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. with music most nights from 6 to 8. It's also open for post-show gatherings, cocktails, and desserts.
