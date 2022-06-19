A final farewell to Michael F. Finney is scheduled for his first Heavenly Birthday, June 21, 2022. Inurnment will take place at Terrace Heights Memorial Park starting at 2 pm for those who wish to join us. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to view the full obit and to leave a memory or condolence with the family.
