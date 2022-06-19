Jimmy (aka Jim, Jimbo, Bro, Brother Bear) Hernandez grew his Angel Wings on June 12, 2022, and left this earthly life to be with the Lord Jesus Christ in heaven where he has been reunited with his Mom and Dad as well as his sister, Esther Hernandez; brother, Tom Hernandez; close nephew, Mike Rocha; and many aunts, uncles and other relatives. In Jimmy's final days, he was surrounded by immediate family around the clock.
Jimmy Hernandez was born March 6, 1964, to Manuel and Mary Hernandez in Toppenish, Washington. He was the youngest of nine children from a loving family that always made him the center of their universe. Wherever they went, there was Jimmy. He was always included in all activities and experiences.
So what was Jimmy like? People who knew him would describe him as a happy guy who loved his family dearly. He was gentle, kind, considerate, polite, generous, loyal, hard-working, helpful, smart, witty and funny. He could melt anyone's heart with his sweet, outgoing personality.
Jimmy was 58 years old when he passed, but he had a rich and full life. He will forever be a special part of the Hernandez family. He brought us so much joy as we watched him grow and learn to be the best he could be in whatever he did. He was always included in family gatherings, games and competitions, especially playing basketball with the guys on Sundays before eating lunch. And we made sure he won many times! We loved to see his reaction to our cheering and clapping for him.
He loved sports and participated in Special Olympics for approximately twenty years. He competed in track and field and was the state frisbee champion four years in a row. He also played on a Special Olympics basketball team for five years. Later when Jimmy was unable to focus well and wandered during basketball practices and games, we realized it was time to discontinue his participation in Special Olympics. He still continued to shoot baskets on his own at home and he would go on walks with anyone who visited him. He always enjoyed being physically active, he was in great shape, and he made sure he looked his best wherever he went -- freshly shaved and shirt tucked in!
For years, Jimmy attended monthly Friday night dances for Special Needs adults at a local school gym in Yakima. He called himself the Disco King, or John Travolta, because he thought he danced exactly like him. Every evening after work he would go into his room and listen to Michael Jackson and the Grease soundtracks, singing along while lifting weights and riding his stationary bike. He read the Yakima Herald newspaper every day, and he could name every high school mascot throughout the lower and upper Yakima Valley. He would sit in his recliner with his glasses on, along with a snack, and read. This was part of his daily routine.
Jimmy was a huge Seahawk fan too. His Bro, Robert Hernandez, and Bro-In-Law, Dick Hansen, even took him to some Seahawk games and were often more entertained by Jim's reactions than the games themselves. He never missed a Seahawk game on TV. His all-time favorite Seahawk player was Russell Wilson. (We couldn't bear to give him the recent trade news.) He also loved WWF Wrestling and attended a few events at the Sundome in Yakima. He thought he knew the wrestlers personally because he knew so much about them. His favorite was John Cena.
Besides the above, he loved to watch Gunsmoke and other western shows, Lawrence Welk, Happy Days and Sesame Street. He traveled to Mexico, Disneyland, San Diego, Seattle, Long Beach, WA and the Tacoma Dome among other places.
Jimmy was a proud "Working Man" at his job at Yakima Specialties where he worked for more than twenty-five years. He took his job very seriously and was diligent about getting to bed early in order to be ready for Dial-A-Ride to pick him up every morning. At Sunday family gatherings, he would always end up wanting to go home by late afternoon to get ready for work the next day. He was adamant about that. He earned the respect of his co-workers and supervisors, and was voted Employee of the Month numerous times in his career.
Jimmy Hernandez was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Mary; his sister, Esther Hernandez; his brother, Tom Hernandez; his nephew, Mike Rocha; his niece, Judy Hernandez; his nephew, Timmy Hernandez; and numerous aunts and uncles. Jimmy is survived by his brother, Mike Hernandez (Yoneko); brother Manuel Hernandez (Ligaya); sister Frances Rocha (Benny); brother, Richard Hernandez (Glenda); brother, Robert Hernandez (Barbara); and sister, Margaret Hansen (Richard); nephews Michael Hernandez, Daniel Hansen, Steve Hernandez, John Hernandez; and nieces Teresa Hyatt, Isabel Yzaguirre, Angela Kudsk, Chrissy Hernandez, Leah Yevseyev, Mary Hernandez, Elena Hansen, and Lori Hansen. He is also survived by two special aunts, Nellie Flores and Maxine Rocha.
This story explains how Jimmy lived his life before dementia took over. He had an amazing, positive effect on his family and others around him. He was and always will be a special part of our family. It cannot be stated how much his family loves him and what a joy he has been to us. He is loved by many and a blessing to all. We will always hold memories of Jimmy close to our hearts. He enriched our lives in so many ways, and our lives will not be the same without him.
The family wants to thank all of Jimmy's dedicated Special Education staff, Yakima Specialties staff, and Special Olympics staff who worked with him during his growing up years. The family would also like to extend special thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Rehab Center in Moses Lake, Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Yakima, Yakima Memorial Hospital and Cottage In The Meadow for their invaluable and comforting end-of-life care.
A Celebration of Jimmy's Life will be held at a later date for his family. Donations may be made in Jimmy Hernandez's name to your local, state or national Special Olympics Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.