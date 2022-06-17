Gladys Faye (Wilson) Wolsborn passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the age of 93. She had been a resident of Yorba Linda, California since 1963. Born in Adelaide Beach of King County, Washington on October 8, 1928, to parents Robert Franklin Wilson and Queen Viola (Johnston) Wilson, Gladys grew up in Yakima, Washington along with her brother Marvin Louden Wilson and sister Marjorie Wilma (Wilson) Hadley. She graduated from Yakima High School and enjoyed going to the Grange dances, movies, and life on a small family-owned farm. Gladys married William Frederick Wolsborn in 1950, then soon moved to Los Angeles, California where she worked for the telephone company in Downtown LA for several years before moving to Orange County, California to start a family. As a homemaker, Gladys created a cozy farmhouse setting filled with seasonal gardens, flowers, and animals, including horses, chickens, dogs, sheep, and guinea pigs at the family home in Yorba Linda, California. Gladys was famous for her Christmas cookies, pies, and jams she made each year and the many memorable holiday gatherings with home cooked meals. She was a wonderful seamstress, avid reader, knitter, and loving mother to her two daughters, Janet Marie Wolsborn and Carol Ann (Wolsborn) Ashley, and cherished her only grandson, Ryan Jonah Ashley. Gladys is remembered by family, friends, and neighbors to be generous, joyful, and kindhearted. She is survived by her husband, sister, daughters, grandson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and long-time friends who adored her. She will be buried next to her beloved parents in Yakima, Washington at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Gladys will remain in our hearts forever.
Condolences and memories can be shared on the family's website: www.GladysMemorial.com.
