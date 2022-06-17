Crandle Sims passed on May 10th to be with our mother Judy Sims. He had a fulfilled life, he will be greatly missed; people who new him called him uncle Gene. He worked for Layman's lumber company for 35 years. Within that time he loved to go fishing, hunting, and camping with family and friends. He had 3 children, Jean, Ava and Phillip. After our mother passed away he remarried Cathrine Dormier. Our father lived in Naches and Yakima, then passed away at Cottage in the Meadow on May 10th, 2022. Funeral at Shaw & Sons June 22nd at 1 pm.
