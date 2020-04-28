Tarryn Hart’s basketball ascension took a big jump up on Tuesday.
The Yakima Valley College sophomore and Wapato graduate signed an NCAA letter of intent with Eastern Washington University.
Hart, a 5-foot-10 guard-forward, averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field for the Yaks last season. She was named to the second team of the NWAC’s all-East Region squad.
The 2018 Wapato grad had a season-high 27 points with four 3-pointers against Clark during YVC’s 21-8 season, which ended when the NWAC tournament was canceled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
At Wapato, Hart earned first-team honors in the CWAC as a sophomore before knee injuries cost her most of her final two high school seasons.
Eastern Washington will be looking to bounce back from a tough season, finishing 3-17 in the Big Sky Conference and 4-26 overall.
• Also on Tuesday, Walla Walla Community College sophomore and Sunnyside Christian graduate Sailor Liefke signed with Eastern Oregon University’s women’s basketball program.
Liefke was named the East Region’s MVP last month after averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Warriors, who were 26-2 and ranked second when the NWAC tournament was canceled.
The 5-foot-2 point guard joins an NAIA program coming off a 22-10 season. Ellensburg graduate Tiffanie Ulmer is an assistant coach for the Mountaineers.