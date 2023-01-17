February at the Capitol Theatre is a global musical adventure. The Yakima Symphony Orchestra kicks it off on Saturday the 4th with Mozart and the Magic of Mexico with exciting music by Mexican composers Silvestre Revueltas and José Pablo Moncayo — photographed, produced and performed by Nicholas Bardonnay of Westwater Arts.
The following week on Saturday the 11th is the next public performance following a weeklong residency that is part of the Capitol’s multi-year relationship with Center Stage, a program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Charismatic rising stars Jen-Ting and Jen-Yu Chien, the twin brothers that make up the percussion dynamic duo Twincussion, are engaged advocates for Taiwanese folk songs, perceptive arrangers of Western classical showpieces, and champions of contemporary composers. Their technically superb and accessible programs connect music from East Asia to the West and instruments from marimbas, toms, and windchimes to Chinese opera gongs and electronics. Their concerts, appearances and master classes are in growing demand on the international contemporary new music scene. Twincussion is supported by Yamaha Europe and Innovative Percussion in the U.S.
Performing together for 20 years — since age six — the duo made their international debut at the 2014 Southern California International Marimba Competition where they received the Grand Honorable Mention (second place). In 2016, they travelled to Europe and won first prize in the ensemble category at the International Percussion Competition in Italy.
In 2018, Twincussion won first prize in the New York Golden Classical Music Awards, Chamber Music Category, and made their NYC debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall; they presented a Showcase Concert at the Percussive Art Society International Convention in Indianapolis. In 2019-20, they performed in festivals and gave masterclass in the U.K., Japan, Taiwan, Spain, China, Denmark and Switzerland.
The following week on Thursday, February 16th takes an ever more global look with some extraordinary music. The landmark Emmy Award-winning Netflix series that took the world by storm is now a live concert event. The eight-part Our Planet documentary series has been reimagined as a breathtaking two-hour live show filled with beautiful visuals and sound effects, all accompanied by an orchestra.
Our Planet Live in Concert brings the incredible cinematography of Our Planet to the big screen, encouraging audiences of all ages to explore the wonders of earth’s wildlife and their habitats.
Recorded as in the series, renowned naturalist David Attenborough is joined by actor William Shatner co-narrating a sweeping tour of Earth’s natural diversity and explores how climate change is affecting different species’ efforts to survive. From the frozen Arctic tundra to the lush rainforest to the vast African deserts, this production from the creators of Planet Earth celebrates the marvels of nature, the interconnectedness of animal species, and the responsibilities and hazards of a growing human population’s effect on the planet.
Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price states, “I can’t wait for the audience to experience the music of Our Planet Live in Concert. Using a combination of the most memorable sequences from the Netflix series exclusively designed for this show, the incredible musicians plan to take you on a journey that celebrates the wonders of our planet — the one home we all share — whilst showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”
Our Planet Live in Concert brings the beauty of the planet we call home right to your seat for an immersive journey across the globe!
Don’t miss any of these exciting musical events. Tickets are available at the Capitol Theatre Box Office and online at capitoltheatre.org.
