Even in the middle of spring sports there’s still time for prep basketball and Sunnyside High School will be the place for it Saturday.
Ten girls and boys representing the Yakima region will take on the Tri-Cities in the SWX All-Star Classic with the girls tipping off at 2 p.m. followed by the boys at 4.
Selected for Yakima’s girls team and able to compete are Davis’ Esmerelda Galindo and Neveah Patterson, Eisenhower’s Analyssa Maldonado, Sunnyside’s Paris Wilson and Benemi Sanchez, Prosser’s Halle Wright, Selah’s Jayden Horton, Wapato’s Trinity Wheeler and KK Bass and La Salle’s Rylee Goins.
Playing for Yakima’s boys will be Davis’ Dhantaye Bennett-Joe, Sunnyside’s Brent Maldonado, Grandview’s Levi Dorsett, Toppenish’s Josh Perez and Riley Mesplie, Zillah’s Clay Delp and Luke Navarre, Wapato’s Fabian Alvarado, Naches Valley’s Porter Abrams and Sunnyside Christian’s Cole Wagenaar.
Tickets will be $7 for adults and $5 for students with proceeds going to Lighthouse, a Sunnyside nonprofit organization that helps domestic and sexual abuse victims.
The games will also be televised on SWX.
Yakima boys: Dhantaye Bennett-Joe, Davis; Clay Delp, Zillah; Josh Perez, Toppenish; Riley Mesplie, Toppenish; Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside; Cole Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian; Luke Navarre, Zillah; Fabian Alvarado, Wapato; Porter Abrams, Naches Valley; Levi Dorsett, Grandview. Honorary players (selected but not able to participate): Levi Pepper, Selah; Cade Gibson, Ellensburg; Justice Hart, Yakama Tribal.
Tri-Cities boys: Trey Arland, Kamiakin; Twazae Gladney, Richland; Diego Jaques, Walla Walla; Danny Dickinson, Kennewick; Cash Callaway, Chiawana; Jack Lesko, DeSales; Josh Woodard, Richland; Tristan Frimodt, Burbank; Ayden Knapik, Kennewick; Michael Lenke, Burbank.
Yakima girls: Halle Wright, Prosser; Paris Wilson, Sunnyside; Esmerelda Galindo, Davis; Trinity Wheeler, Wapato; KK Bass, Wapato; Rylee Goins, La Salle; Jayden Horton, Selah; Benemi Sanchez, Sunnyside; Neveah Patterson, Davis; Analyssa Maldonado, Eisenhower. Honorary players: Brynn Widner, Zillah; Kelli Candanoza, Sunnyside Christian, Dylan Philip, Ellensburg; Kiana Yesiki, Eisenhower.
Tri-Cities girls: Mya Groce, Pasco; Taija Mackey, Pasco; Jaryn Madsen, Warden; Iliana Moran, Hanford; Audri Kinsey, Burbank; Taleya Maiden, Pasco; A’niyah Heavens, Chiawana; Skylin Munson, River View, Rylee McKay, Warden.
