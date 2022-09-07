Peaches. Oh peaches, how I love thee. But seriously. I fall more and more in love with peaches every year. Is it just me or are they getting sweeter and sweeter? I truly don’t believe there is anything better than a perfectly ripe, juicy, sweet peach.
This little snack is very simple and delicious. It is the ideal snack to serve at summer’s end. A perfectly baked crostini, smothered with creamy ricotta, topped with grilled peaches, prosciutto and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Want to keep it vegetarian? Leave off the prosciutto; it is still just as delicious.
Grilling the peaches caramelizes them a bit and adds a slight smoky element to this appetizer, making this easy dish wonderfully complex. I also made homemade ricotta for this recipe, but buy it if you are in a pinch. We are going to spice it all up with lemon juice and lemon zest.
Peach & Ricotta Crostini
Preparation time: 2 hours, 30 minutes (inactive time: 1 hour)
Servings: 8
Homemade Lemon Ricotta
4 cups whole milk
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
In a heavy bottom pot, bring whole milk, heavy cream and salt to a boil over medium heat. Stir frequently.
Once it reaches a boil, continue boiling for about 3 minutes.
Remove from heat and add 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Stir to combine, and set aside to allow it to separate for about 5 minutes.
Put a mesh strainer on top of a large bowl, and line the strainer with a cheesecloth.
Pour the separated milk over the cheesecloth, and let the liquid strain out for about 1 hour. Once liquid has strained out, you’ll be left with the ricotta cheese.
Fold in remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and lemon zest.
Put in the refrigerator and move onto the next step.
Peach crostini
1 baguette loaf
1 tablespoon avocado oil
2 large peaches, sliced 1/4-inch thick
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup homemade lemon ricotta
4 ounces prosciutto
Balsamic glaze (I use store-bought)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Slice baguette into 1/4-inch-thick pieces. Drizzle baguette slices with avocado oil. No more than 1 tablespoon of oil across 8 baguette slices — we don’t want the bread to be drenched.
Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the crostini is golden brown.
Arrange peach slices on a plate and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Using a griddle pan or on an outdoor grill, place peach slices over medium-high heat and grill for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. (Note: If you are not using a nonstick pan, spray the griddle/grill with oil to ensure the peaches don’t stick.)
Spread about 1 tablespoon of ricotta on crostini, add the prosciutto, then the peaches, and drizzle with balsamic glaze.
Refrigerate until you are ready to serve, or serve while peaches are still warm.
Enjoy!
Danie Baker (heydaniebakes.com) is a food blogger, recipe developer, digital content creator and winner of "Top Chef Amateurs." You can see more of her work at her "Hey Danie Bakes" blog. You can also connect with her on Instagram at @HeyDanieBakes, or on Twitter @HeyDanieBakes.
