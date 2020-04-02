Every now and again for decades, someone would decry the rise of college coaching salaries and wonder when it might end.
Ever since Jackie Sherrill helped break new ground in the 1980s, the salaries of coaches have been trending one direction and one direction only – up. Big TV contacts, along with hugely profitable proprietary networks in the game of the Big Ten and SEC, have funneled cash to athletic departments.
Now that steadily upward salary trend may be headed in a distinctly different direction, at least temporarily.
The impact of coronavirus on the U.S. economy in general and on the college sports subset in particular is impossible to ignore or avoid.
Barely three weeks after the NCAA canceled March Madness, coaches, athletic directors and conference commissioners are talking privately about the possibility of a shortened or altered 2020 college football season.
Contingency plans are being formulated. Imagine a conference-only slate or a schedule that’s pushed back or games without fans, just to make sure there is a season with FBS athletic departments heavily dependent on football revenue.
According to a survey conducted by LEAD1, 65% of athletic directors from FBS schools saw a situation where revenue could drop up to 20 percent, where even the Goliaths of the sport will be feeling the pain.
Another finding: 40% of the ADs responding approved or strongly approve of high earners volunteering to make a financial sacrifice.
With 31 head football coaches having made at least $4 million last season before bonuses according to the USA Today salary database, that’s an inviting target.
Florida governor says Super Bowl might’ve led to South Florida outbreak: Super Bowl 54 might have contributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus’ in South Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
DeSantis believes the virus was probably circulating in Miami-Dade when more than 62,000 people crammed into Hard Rock Stadium for the big game Feb. 2.
IOC won’t speculate on potential threat to Olympic Games in 2021: With the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo postponed until next year, it seems Olympic leaders would rather not think about the possibility of the Games being canceled.
“Let’s not speculate,” Christophe Dubi, an International Olympic Committee executive, told reporters during a teleconference, adding that “hopefully we can see the flattening of the curve in Europe and in other continents to follow.”
World Games delayed until 2022: Joining the parade of postponed events in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced the 11th edition of the World Games in Birmingham, Ala., will now be held in the summer of 2022.
Patriots use plane to get supplies from China: The Patriots’ private plane landed in Boston from China carrying more than a million masks critical to health care providers fighting to control the spread of the virus. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard met the plane and offloaded the containers of masks onto waiting trucks for transport to warehouses for distribution.
Tanaka returns to Japan with family: Saying that he felt that the situation with the coronavirus pandemic was dangerous in the United States, Masahiro Tanaka and his family returned to Japan late last month.
McLaren drivers, senior management agree to pay cuts: McLaren’s Formula One drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris are taking pay cuts, while the team is furloughing other employees as part of protective cost-cutting during the coronavirus pandemic.