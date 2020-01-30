Area Dish subscribers will need to find an alternative way to watch Super Bowl LIV on Sunday with the satellite provider and the local FOX affiliate owner locked in a contract dispute.
KCYU-TV, Channel 11 on Dish, became one of 18 channels owned by Apollo Global Management Group nationwide, including six FOX affiliates, to go dark Jan. 18, when the two companies couldn’t agree on a new retransmission agreement. Cox Media Group bought the stations formerly owned by Northwest Broadcasting late last year.
In a news release, Cox CEO Kim Guthrie called Dish ”notoriously greedy unreasonable and difficult to deal with in retransmission consent negotiations,” noting the company has reached agreements to broadcast local channels with all other major cable and satellite providers. In its own release, Dish said Apollo rejected an offer to extend the current contract, demanding instead to nearly double the fees Dish must pay to provide access for customers.
Dish is offering free digital over-the-air antennas and free installation to qualified Dish customers in the affected markets during the dispute.
The NFL will allow plenty of other options for watching the game, such as live streaming on any mobile, tablet or computer by creating a profile on various FOX, NFL and Yahoo Sports apps. NFL.com will also stream the game and it will be available for free without TV provider authentication on streaming players like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.