PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are half way to their first NBA championship.
Devin Booker scored a team-high 31 points, Mikal Bridges had 27 and Chris Paul added 23 points and eight assists to lead the Suns to a 118-108 Thursday night and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.
The series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday night. Game 4 will be Wednesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks, who will try to become the first team since the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers to rally from a 2-0 series deficit and win the championship.
Phoenix was last in the NBA Finals in 1993, when the Charles Barkley-led Suns lost to Michael Jordan the Chicago Bulls in six games.