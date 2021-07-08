NBA Finals Bucks Suns Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, reacts with guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are half way to their first NBA championship.

Devin Booker scored a team-high 31 points, Mikal Bridges had 27 and Chris Paul added 23 points and eight assists to lead the Suns to a 118-108 Thursday night and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

The series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday night. Game 4 will be Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks, who will try to become the first team since the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers to rally from a 2-0 series deficit and win the championship.

Phoenix was last in the NBA Finals in 1993, when the Charles Barkley-led Suns lost to Michael Jordan the Chicago Bulls in six games.