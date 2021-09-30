BOYS
Time Runner, school Year
14:48 Matt Davis, Mead 1993
A month later Davis won his third AAA state title in 14:09, the fastest three-mile ever run in Pasco. He was an All-American at Oregon in cross country and track with a 10K best of 28:38.
GIRLS
Time Runner, school Year
17:03 Amy-Eloise Neale, Glacier Peak 2011
Neale was an eight-time state champion in high school who starred in college at Washington. This year she competed in the Olympics for Great Britian, running 15:03 in the 5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.