Eight schools from the Valley were among 32 competing in Saturday’s big-school portion of the 19th annual SunDome Volleyball Festival, which started Friday with the 32-team small-school tournament.
West Valley, Eisenhower, Davis, Sunnyside, Selah, Ellensburg, East Valley and Prosser competed in pool play during the morning session and then moved into bracket play in the afternoon and evening. For results, please visit yakimaherald.com/sports and also view the daily eEdition.
On Friday, Oakesdale repeated as small-school Festival champion, rallying to beat Manson 26-28, 25-18, 15-12.
Zillah won its pool with a 5-1 record but got matched up with Oakesdale in the quarterfinals. Granger finished second in its pool.
