POOL PLAY
Pool 1: Napavine 5-1, Neah Bay 4-2, Selah JV 3-3, Kittitas-Thorp 0-6.
Pool 2: Connell 5-1, Stevenson 4-2, Overlake 3-3, Highland 0-6.
Pool 3: La Conner 6-3, Toppenish 4-2, Northwest Christian 2-4, White Swan 0-6.
Pool 4: Annie Wright 6-0, West Valley JV 3-3, Davenport 2-4, Mabton 1-5.
Pool 5: Manson 6-0, La Salle 4-2, Ocosta 1-5, Sunnyside Christian 1-5.
Pool 6: Granger 5-1, Seattle Academy 4-2, DeSales 2-4, Naselle 1-6.
Pool 7: Zillah 5-1, Goldendale 4-2, The Bush School 3-3, Eatonville 0-6.
Pool 8: St. John-Endicott 5-1, Orcas Island 3-3, Brewster 3-3, Wapato 1-5.
BRACKET PLAY
No. 1 seeds — Championship: Manson d. Napavine 25-19, 25-13. Semifinals: Manson d. Connell 25-21, 25-19; Napavine d. Zillah 22-25, 25-21, 15-11. Quarterfinals: Manson d. St. John-Endicott 25-17, 25-17; Connell d. Granger 25-16, 25-16; Zillah d. La Conner 26-24, 25-15; Napavine d. Annie Wright 25-23, 25-22.
No. 2 seeds — Final: Toppenish d. West Valley JV 25-20, 21-25, 15-7. Semifinals: West Valley JV d. Stevenson 21-25, 27-25, 15-9; Toppenish d. Neah Bay 25-19, 25-12. Quarterfinals: West Valley JV d. Goldendale 26-24, 25-23; Stevenson d. Seattle Academy 25-23, 21-25, 15-13; Toppenish d. La Salle 25-15, 25-15; Neah Bay d. Orcas Island 25-14, 23-25, 15-3.
No. 3 seeds — Final: Overlake d. Northwest Christian 25-17, 25-20. Semifinals: Overlake d. Davenport 25-16, 25-23; Northwest Christian d. Selah JV 25-20, 23-25, 15-13. Quarterfinals: Overlake d. Ocosta 25-16, 20-25, 15-12; Davenport d. Brewster 25-22, 25-19; Selah JV d. The Bush School 25-23, 20-25, 15-12; Northwest Christian d. DeSales 25-17, 25-14.
No. 4 seeds — Final: Wapato d. Naselle 25-13, 25-21. Semifinals: Wapato d. Sunnyside Christian 25-16, 25-14; Naselle d. Kittitas-Thorp 20-25, 25-14, 15-13. Quarterfinals: Wapato d. White Swan 25-17, 25-7; Sunnyside Christian d. Mabton 25-27, 25-20, 15-7; Kittitas-Thorp d. Highland 22-25, 25-16, 15-13; Naselle d. Eatonville 25-15, 19-25, 15-13.
