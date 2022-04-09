Junior Corbin Herrera scored two goals in the second half and rallied Eisenhower to a 2-1 victory over Davis in CBBN boys soccer Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Angel Huerta gave the Pirates the early lead with a goal midway through the first half as Ike continued to struggle on offense.
But Herrera broke through in the 49th minute and again nine minutes later on an assist from Josue Lopez to earn the Cadets their first league win.
“We’ve been trying to find a way to put goals away and we finally did it in the second half,” said Ike coach Noe Gutierrez, whose team came in 0-4 in league play with three of the setbacks on 1-0 decisions. “All of our games have been close, we’ve been right there in all of them. We also got a good effort on defense, which really woke up in the second half.”
Goalkeeper Caleb Coronel made four saves for Eisenhower (1-4, 4-4), which plays at Moses Lake on Tuesday.
Davis (2-3, 4-4) visits West Valley on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Davis, Angel Huerta (Corey Villegas), 22:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Corbin Herrera, 49:00; 3, Ike, Herrera (Josue Lopez), 58:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (E) 4, Davis 7.
EASTMONT 2, WEST VALLEY 1: At Eastmont, Christian Maldonado’s second goal came in the 73rd minute and lifted the Wildcats to a home victory.
Josh Reinmuth knocked in WV’s equalizer 10 minutes into the second half. In other league play, Wenatchee defeated Moses Lake 7-2.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Christian Maldonado, 2:00.
Second half: 2, WV, Josh Reinmuth (Nathan Ditto), 50:00; 3, Eastmont, Maldonado, 72:00.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 7.
BASEBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 14-28, SUNNYSIDE 1-1: At Sunnyside, junior Tommy Meluskey was 7-for-8 over two games with two doubles, a triple, home run, six runs scored and eight RBI for the Rams. He also pitched four innings in the opener with seven strikeouts.
Sophomore Cody Leaverton had four hits in the second game with a double, home run, four runs scored and five RBI for West Valley (5-1, 7-1), which plays at Eisenhower on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
WV highlights — Game 1: Tommy Meluskey 3-4, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 4 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K; Jackson May 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Pablo Llamas 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Brody Mills 1-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 1-3, 2 runs, RBI, 2 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 3 K; Drew Johnson 2-5, 2 RBI; Brandt Kneisler 2-3, run. Game 2: Meluskey 4-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Mills 2-5, 2 2b, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Cody Leaverton 4-4, 2b, HR, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Sullivan 2-5, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Steven Johnson 1-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 4 K.
DAVIS 9-13, EASTMONT 6-7: At Eastmont, the Pirates kept it rolling, improving to 9-0 in league and 10-0 for the season. Davis will play a single game at Moses Lake on Tuesday followed by a nonleaguer at Selah on Thursday.
WENATCHEE 16-12, EISENHOWER 1-0: At Eisenhower, Anson Schumacher was 2-for-2 in the second game and had a hit and run scored in the opener for the Cadets, who host West Valley on Tuesday.
Ike highlights — Game 1: Brodi Phillips 1-3, 2b, RBI; Anson Schumacher 1-1, run. Game 2: Schumacher 2-2.
NONLEAGUE
LYNDEN 6, SELAH 4: At Selah, Grant Chapman and James Hull were both 2-for-3 in the Vikings’ setback on Thursday, which followed Lynden’s 4-1 win Wednesday evening. The Lions improved to 9-3.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Elian Peralta 2-3, Keaton Pitzer 2-3, Beau Benjamin RBI in 7th. Game 2: Grant Chapman 2-3, James Hull 2-3, Elian Peralta RBI single in 4th; Ryan Bair RBI single in 4th.
WHITE PASS-MORTON 12, LA SALLE 5: At La Salle, Justus Barker had a two-run base hit and pitched four innings with two earned runs and five strikeouts for the Lightning, which hosts Highland on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 28-18, WAHLUKE 21-2: At Wahluke, Ari Castro pitched both games and was 4-for-4 with two doubles for the day to lead the Wolves (3-3), who host Mabton on Tuesday.
Wapato highlights — Game 1: Ari Castro 2-2, 2b, CG; Lilia DeLuna 2b, 3b, 3 runs; Teresa Schott 3b, 5 runs. Game 2: Castro 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, CG; Jiselle Castro 3-3; Janae Martinez 7 runs in two games; Jenacy Rodriguez 5 runs in two games with 12 stolen bases.
