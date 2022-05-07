BASEBALL

CBBN

Final

W L

West Valley 17 1

Moses Lake 15 3

Wenatchee 10 8

Davis 9 9

Eastmont 9 9

Eisenhower 3 15

Sunnyside 0 18

CWAC

Final

W L

Selah 10 2

Ephrata 9 3

Ellensburg 9 3

Othello 6 6

East Valley 4 8

Grandview 4 8

Prosser 0 12

SCAC West

Final

W L

Naches Valley 8 0

Toppenish 6 2

Zillah 3 5

La Salle 3 5

Wapato 0 8

EWAC West

W L

Kittitas 8 0

Cle Elum 6 2

Goldendale 4 4

Highland 0 6

White Swan 0 6

SOFTBALL

CBBN

W L T

Moses Lake 10 1 1

Eastmont 8 1 1

West Valley 7 3 0

Eisenhower 4 6 0

Wenatchee 4 6 0

Sunnyside 2 8 0

Davis 0 10 0

CWAC

Final

W L

Othello 11 1

East Valley 10 2

Selah 8 4

Ellensburg 6 6

Ephrata 5 7

Prosser 2 10

Grandview 0 12

SCAC West

W L

Naches Valley 4 0

Zillah 4 2

Wapato 2 2

Toppenish 0 6

EWAC West

W L

Kittitas 7 1

Cle Elum 3 1

White Swan 0 2

Goldendale 0 2

Granger 0 4

BOYS SOCCER

CBBN

Final

W L

Wenatchee 11 1

Eastmont 9 3

Sunnyside 6 6

Eisenhower 6 6

Davis 5 7

Moses Lake 4 8

West Valley 1 11

CWAC

Final

W L

East Valley 10 2

Othello 10 2

Grandview 8 4

Ellensburg 6 6

Ephrata 4 8

Selah 4 8

Prosser 0 12

SCAC-EWAC West

Final

W L

Toppenish 12 0

Highland 10 2

Wapato 8 4

La Salle 6 6

Granger 3 9

Naches Valley 2 10

Zillah 1 11

