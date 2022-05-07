BASEBALL
CBBN
Final
W L
West Valley 17 1
Moses Lake 15 3
Wenatchee 10 8
Davis 9 9
Eastmont 9 9
Eisenhower 3 15
Sunnyside 0 18
CWAC
Final
W L
Selah 10 2
Ephrata 9 3
Ellensburg 9 3
Othello 6 6
East Valley 4 8
Grandview 4 8
Prosser 0 12
SCAC West
Final
W L
Naches Valley 8 0
Toppenish 6 2
Zillah 3 5
La Salle 3 5
Wapato 0 8
EWAC West
W L
Kittitas 8 0
Cle Elum 6 2
Goldendale 4 4
Highland 0 6
White Swan 0 6
SOFTBALL
CBBN
W L T
Moses Lake 10 1 1
Eastmont 8 1 1
West Valley 7 3 0
Eisenhower 4 6 0
Wenatchee 4 6 0
Sunnyside 2 8 0
Davis 0 10 0
CWAC
Final
W L
Othello 11 1
East Valley 10 2
Selah 8 4
Ellensburg 6 6
Ephrata 5 7
Prosser 2 10
Grandview 0 12
SCAC West
W L
Naches Valley 4 0
Zillah 4 2
Wapato 2 2
Toppenish 0 6
EWAC West
W L
Kittitas 7 1
Cle Elum 3 1
White Swan 0 2
Goldendale 0 2
Granger 0 4
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
Final
W L
Wenatchee 11 1
Eastmont 9 3
Sunnyside 6 6
Eisenhower 6 6
Davis 5 7
Moses Lake 4 8
West Valley 1 11
CWAC
Final
W L
East Valley 10 2
Othello 10 2
Grandview 8 4
Ellensburg 6 6
Ephrata 4 8
Selah 4 8
Prosser 0 12
SCAC-EWAC West
Final
W L
Toppenish 12 0
Highland 10 2
Wapato 8 4
La Salle 6 6
Granger 3 9
Naches Valley 2 10
Zillah 1 11
