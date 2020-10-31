Lorene Colton
Lorene Colton, 76, longtime Yakima and lower valley resident, passed away Oct. 18, 2020 from congestive heart and kidney failure. Lorene was born May 1, 1944 in Little Rock, AR to Zelma & Elmer Johnson. She proudly boasted that she was one of only two, out of eight children, that was born in a hospital. Lorene spent her childhood in Arkansas, then her family moved to Arizona where she resided until age 12. Her teenage years were spent in Yakima Valley.
She attended various schools, graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1962. Her first marriage was to Don Krebs, and in 1974 they welcomed a son, Nathan, into their lives. After their divorce, she married Duane Crawford. She helped him in their potato fields, and also in their fruit orchard. After their divorce, Lorene met & married Tom Colton in November 2000. She stated she had finally found the love-of-her-life!
They lived life to the fullest! Both were avid bird watchers, they loved watching and photographing all types of wildlife, which led them to find & purchase a home in Naches, WA that had a “pond out back.” They sat out on their back deck endless hours enjoying their shared interest in photographing all of God’s creatures, be it birds, ducks, geese, turtles or any wildlife that ventured close enough. Lorene’s love of photography led her to taking wedding pictures for her niece, Jenny. Lorene and Tom traveled and camped in their RV, taking family and friends places that they had visited & liked. Both were devoted to their families and frequently held large family dinners and get togethers that included all sorts of games and card playing. A favorite game Lorene loved playing was Scrabble with her sister Linda, and son, Nathan. Lorene considered herself a “gourmet cook” and enjoyed trying out new recipes. Other interests were vegetable and flower gardening.
Preceding Lorene in death were both parents, her beloved husband, Tom, her sister Wanett Burns & brother “Sonny” Johnson. She is survived by her son, Nathan Krebs, sisters Sheila (Len) Sanford, Carol (Ed) Schelert, Linda (Greg) Webb — all of Yakima, sister Shirley Denison of Hanford, CA, Deborah (Mark) Danielson of Kettle Falls, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The American Heart Association. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Guadalupe Arredondo Sanchez
Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Guadalupe Arredondo Sanchez, 74, was brave for her daughters and passed away on October 28th, 2020 in Yakima. She was born November 7th, 1945 in Mexico City, Mexico to Eliseo Arredondo Gasca and Isidra Alvarado Rodriguez.
Guadalupe graduated from school in Salamanca, Guanajuato. Worked as a telephone operator and receptionist while she studied to be an educator and then Chemistry at the University of Guanajuato. She also worked as a volunteer paralegal to connect unjustly imprisoned people with lawyers to review their cases. She then came to the United States with hopes of studying at the University of Washington in Seattle in the early 1970’s.
In April 1973, Guadalupe married George H Sanchez. They raised their daughters Gina Roletto and Fabiola Lawrence. Although later divorced, she did not remarry and dove into community work.
She traveled often to Oregon to visit her five grandchildren for whom she passed on Mexican traditions and values. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. No one was ever hungry. In Yakima she lived a life of philanthropy, activism and generosity through many organizations. She fought for Farmworker rights, was politically active and surrounded herself with a loving community which included former students who she had through her years as an educational assistant in the Yakima School District.
Guadalupe is survived by her daughters Gina Roletto (Cory) and Fabiola Lawrence (David) and her five grandchildren, Anthony, Michael and Matthew Roletto; Adela and Salvador Lawerence. She is also survived by her sister Socorro Arredondo Colorado and brother Juan Eliseo Arredondo Medina. Preceded in death by her sister Maria Teresa Arredondo Alvarado.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. At this time because of the COVID pandemic and restrictions, any further services will be reserved for immediate family.
Douglas Alan Johnson
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Douglas Alan Johnson, 66, passed away quietly at his home on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Doug was preceded in death by his father Emmett Johnson, and a brother, Jefferey Johnson.
He left behind his high school sweetheart, wife and best friend of 51 years, Wendy Dockter Johnson, daughter Chanda Festa (Bill), and son Grant Johnson, his mother Nancy Johnson, and two sisters, Mona Getman (George) and Teresa Shelly (Lanny).
Doug was born and raised in Yakima, and graduated from Eisenhower High School class of 1972 and YVCC class of 1974. He worked as a manager for Beneficial Finance for 26 years before opening his own mortgage company, Grant Mortgage, with his partner and friend Darla Thornton. After closing Grant Mortgage, he had over the last several years enjoyed conducting notary services for First American Title Company. He had a special love for the people there and thought of them as family.
Doug enjoyed playing golf and was on Olympic Credit Service’s team that played weekly at Westwood for many years prior to knee issues. He also enjoyed playing poker on Friday nights with his buddies and going to Laughlin, NV, with them several times a year. Doug favored a love of cruising through the Caribbean and Mexico while celebrating wedding anniversaries, and birthdays with all his family and close friends.
He was looking forward to retiring on Whidbey Island where the family has had property and enjoyed time there since 1972. Many fires at the firepit with lots of food, drink, and laughter was one of his favorite places he enjoyed with family and friends. Changes over the years at Whidbey went from travel trailers, to mobile homes, to the current house that was waiting for him when he retired.
A special thanks to Luis Castellanos, Sue Betsch, and Glenda Alvarez for all the support, help and love you have given to Doug and Wendy over the years and especially the last several weeks.
The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the many years of friendship and loving care that Gregory Swart and his team showed to Doug over the years, he loved them all.
Due to the current COVID situation a Celebration of Life will be held next spring. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Delores “Dee” Sanborn
March 7, 1922 — September 21, 2020
Delores “Dee” Sanborn was born on a farm near Pawnee Rock, Kansas. Her family was very poor and lived through floods, dust storms and tornadoes on the farm. After finishing high school and attending some college, she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse and later taught remedial education to men in the Armed Forces during World War II. She also worked at an airport in the 1940’s and was able to take flying lessons and get her pilot’s license, and flew solo all over the state of Kansas. She was only the second woman in Kansas to obtain a pilot’s license and this was such an event that it even made the local paper.
After moving to Washington State in the 1950’s, Dee attended Central Washington University in the 1960’s and obtained her teaching degree, and taught elementary school in the West Valley school district. Following her retirement, she and her husband Chuck greatly enjoyed traveling and camping. After her husband’s death, Dee traveled to Arizona and the Carolinas, and spent a few years living near her old home in Kansas before returning to Yakima.
Dee loved to create artwork in many forms, but particularly enjoyed clay sculpting. She won many prizes for her clay sculptures at the Central Washington State Fair and in art gallery competitions. Her work was greatly influenced by the culture of the ancestral Pueblo people, their cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park, and the Kokopelli deity.
Dee loved cats and could seldom bring herself to turn away a stray cat. She cared for many cats over her lifetime who came to her as strays and were often starving or sick, and after returning to live in Yakima she gave up her dream of returning to Arizona in the winters in order to care for her cats.
Dee was predeceased by her husband Charles Sanborn, her brother Eudor, and her sisters Virginia, Alda and Josephine. She is survived by her daughter Amanda Fleming, nieces Beverly Adams, Bettina Devine and Judy Immell, nephew Harold Koehn, and her cats Josie, Tigger, Leah and Sylvia.
At her request she was cremated and no services will be held. Anyone wishing to honor her memory may do so by having their cats spayed or neutered, and making a lifetime commitment to caring for them.