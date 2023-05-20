Heated rhetoric toward coaches too much
To the sports editor — Let’s get right to it! Delusional parents are unhappy because their child isn’t getting enough playing time or isn’t on the right team. It must be the coach who doesn’t know what they are doing or purposefully hates their child. (Really?)
Then begins a smear campaign to discredit and hurt the coach with hopes of getting them fired. Social-media shaming and anonymous letters to school board members, even attempts to get other players to abandon the coach. What the hell is wrong with adults? They act like toddlers who don’t get their way. Waaaahh! Vicious lies and exaggerations are defamation and hopefully these people will be held legally liable. Most coaches are quite competitive, so don’t be surprised when parents start getting served for libel and slander.
Sometimes those in charge of schools forget that their only job is to discern if any wrongdoing occurred. Not to perpetuate defamation. Investigate ONLY if people have the intestinal fortitude to sign their name or speak up, but most are cowards. If they can’t prove their claim, let’s hope they can afford an attorney.
With changes in societal interaction, this WILL occur more often. Thankfully, kids grow up, but not always their parents!
Ron Livingston
Yakima
