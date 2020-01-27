Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Billie Sue Trump was born on September 22, 1949 in Wallowa, OR. She was raised in the Wallowa Lake area and spent her younger and wilder years helping out on her grandparents’ dude ranch. When she was younger, she enjoyed taking people out on trial rides and helping around the ranch.
Later in life Sue found herself living in Selah, WA and lived there for 30-plus years, where she enjoyed doing many different hobbies over the years: woodwork, leather, and sewing just to name a few.
She was a wife to Jim Fife, a mother to Carrie (Aaron), Calvin Boyd (Roo) Briggs, and Sheri (John), and most joyfully grandmother to ten grandkids and eight great-grandkids. She is survived by all of them as well as by sister Louise Rice, and brother Lester Wart (Diane). She is preceded in death by parents Bill & Barbara Trump, brother Michael Wart, and son Dale Fife.
Thank you to Cheyanne her care provider, and Cottage in the Meadow for her care in the end.
A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM, January 31, 2020 at Wenas Cemetery (11440 N. Wenas Rd., Selah, WA).