SEATTLE — After winning for the fifth time in the last seven games, Storm coach Noelle Quinn believes her team is starting to “weather a lot of storms.”
Earlier in the year the Storm were losing leads, constantly fighting to get back in games and couldn’t find many ways to score outside of Jewell Loyd — “storms” that plagued Quinn’s team.
The Storm didn’t have to worry about any storm dampening them in Sunday’s 81-71 win, their second win in a row.
“I think right now we’re just learning and growing up,” she said. “We’re playing at a very high level and very positive with each other and understanding the roles and what we need from each other.
“For us as a staff to see the growth, I think that’s very important for this team. Nothing has wavered as far as the team’s camaraderie and energy toward each other.”
Phoenix began Sunday’s game shooting 5 for 5, forcing the Storm to make defensive adjustments early on — more importantly, it brought Mercedes Russell to the floor to contain Brittany Griner.
“Mercedes is a champion,” Quinn said. “I know she’s young, but she knows what it takes to play at this level and sustain at this level. Early on this season, we just went through the ups and downs of getting her back. But it’s good to see games like this for her, because this is what we expect from her every single game, and she can do it.”
Jewell Loyd scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the first half, but she didn’t have another basket until a free throw with 30 seconds remaining to finish with 24. The Storm’s bench produced 28 points.
The Storm (9-21) rallied to their biggest lead at halftime, getting a Kia Nurse 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the half 51-35.
Three straight turnovers to begin the third quarter helped turn a 16-point lead into a tie game at 57-57 after Magbegor provided two essential layups to end the quarter. Her much-needed baskets gave the Storm momentum going into the fourth quarter.
“Obviously ending a quarter, you want to be confident going into the last quarter,” Magbegor said. “It didn’t matter who those points come from. I think just being able to get a score when we needed it. I think that’s the thing with us, anyone on the floor could have stepped up and did that; it just happened to be me.”
Magbegor had 17 points and seven rebounds and has scored in double-digits in her last five games to become the second-leading scorer on the Storm.
“Ezi is at her best when she’s rebounding and pushing up the floor,” Quinn said. “When we see that during the game, I know it’s going to be a good game for her because her energy levels are so high. When she’s playing at a high level energy-wise, she’s providing so much for us.”
