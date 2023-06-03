And then, there was one.
Following Saturday night’s 92-85 loss against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, the Seattle Storm are the only winless team in the WNBA.
At 0-4, the Storm matched their worst start in franchise history, which last occurred in 2000 during their first season. That inaugural team finished 6-26 during a year that ranks as the fewest wins and lowest winning percentage (.188) in franchise history.
There’s no telling how far the Storm will fall, or if they’ll rebound from a four-game losing streak that has seemingly doomed their postseason chances. No WNBA team has ever started 0-4 and made the playoffs.
The Storm were seemingly poised to capture their first win Saturday considering Los Angeles went to overtime 24 hours earlier in Phoenix and was playing its only back-to-back game of the season.
The undersized Sparks also appeared to be a favorable matchup for the Storm because they also employ a three-guard lineup. Additionally, the Storm beat LA 76-69 on the road on May 14.
And yet, they were unable to find enough scoring to supplement a superlative 37-point performance from Jewell Loyd, which was one point shy of her career high.
Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer, converted 13 of 26 field goals, including eight of 12 three-pointers. She also had six assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes.
Ezi Magbegor added 14 points and nine rebounds, but no other Seattle player scored more than seven points.
Storm rookie Jordan Horston provided an early highlight when she stuffed LA’s Dearica Hamby inside and dribbled the length of the court before finishing a contested fastbreak layup for a 14-12 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Magbegor emphatically erased Zia Cooke’s short jumper that sparked a layup, which ended with Magbegor’s layup that gave Seattles its largest lead in the first half at 23-19.
Neither team led by more than four points in a back-and-forth first half highlighted by nine lead changes.
Loyd drained consecutive long jumpers, including a three-pointer that put the Storm up 57-55 with 3:36 left in the third quarter.
LA finished the period with a 10-2 run to take a 65-59 lead into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, Seattle trimmed an 84-74 deficit to four points (86-82) after Jade Melbourne’s 3-pointer with 1:42 left.
Down five points with 29 seconds left, the Storm missed two shots before Los Angeles secured the win with a couple of free throws from former Storm Jordin Canada.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 27 points for the Sparks (3-2) while Layshia Clarendon had 16, Chiney Ogwumike 15 and Lexie Brown 14.
