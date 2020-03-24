Track and field distance runners might not be meeting as a team or racing, but they can still continue their workouts largely unimpeded by closures to schools and athletic facilities, and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home decree which allows for outdoor runs.
Most of the Yakima Valley’s other high school athletes won’t be so lucky during this unprecedented time brought on by COVID-19. They’ll need to improvise to stay in shape and work on their skills for a short spring season that wouldn’t start until April 24 at the earliest — if it happens at all.
“We just told them to be mentally prepared that we are going to have a season,” Selah softball coach Bill Harris said. “We told them to make sure to continue to keep yourself in physical condition and make sure to play catch.”
That won’t leave the Viks with any way to get back the lost time they had hoped to use integrating a solid group of freshmen joining a team that qualified for state a year ago.
Selah baseball coach Mike Archer said the time off will hurt his philosophy of player development, and he feels especially bad for the Viks’ eight seniors who want the chance to defend their Class 2A title.
Toppenish soccer coach Uriel Gonzalez said the Wildcats expected to play only two seniors from the team that took third place at state in 2019. He had high hopes for the young team after a jamboree against 4A teams Chiawana and Pasco but said he’s no longer allowed to be involved with any workouts.
“You lose four to six to seven weeks and I don’t know if the kids are really working out,” Gonzalez said. “You’ve got a handful or two handfuls that are really dedicated, but the rest I don’t know.”
Wapato tennis coach Mark Villegas lamented a similar situation for his team, which he believes could produce two state-worthy doubles teams. Villegas encouraged his players to keep practicing, even if that just means volleys outside with the school’s courts locked up.
Davis boys golf coach Joe Frazier said Pirates golfers had been fine practicing on their own until this week, when Inslee’s order could close courses Wednesday if they’re deemed non-essential businesses. Apple Tree and the Yakima Country Club have already closed.
Defending CBBN champion John Kim can still practice thanks to equipment at his home. Frazier said it won’t be so easy for the other members of a small team, who he encouraged to putt inside or practice chipping in the yard.
Eisenhower track and field coach Phil English said athletes in events such as the pole vault or hurdles will have no way of practicing regularly without access to proper facilities or implements. He noted while some seniors like Oklahoma State signee Jonas Price already have colleges lined up, others may miss the opportunity to earn scholarships.
“It’s super difficult on the seniors,” English said, adding this would be Price’s last chance to win an elusive state title in the 1,600 or 3,200. “For those individuals (seeking scholarships) it’s really disappointing.”