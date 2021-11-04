FOOTBALL
CBBN
RUSHINGPlayer, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside 188 1,024 5.4 13
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis 99 931 9.4 7
Jorge Garcia, Eisenhower 101 402 4.0 3
Hayden Morehouse, West Valley 50 313 6.3 3
PASSINGPlayer, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Logan Rodriguez, Sunnyside 214-328 2,561 25 7
Skyler Cassel, West Valley 144-232 1,942 20 7
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower 109-196 1,644 11 7
Jason Chavez, Davis 48-90 384 5 2
RECEIVINGPlayer, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower 59 1,078 19.3 9
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 58 909 15.7 7
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 62 814 13.1 12
Ben Trammell, West Valley 33 548 16.6 7
Drew Johnson, West Valley 33 543 16.5 7
SCORINGPlayer, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside 16 0 0 96
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 12 2 0 74
Ben Trammell, West Valley 7 19 3 64
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower 9 0 0 54
Drew Johnson, West Valley 9 0 0 54
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis 7 0 0 42
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 7 0 0 42
CWAC
RUSHINGPlayer, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Ethan Garza, Selah 136 940 6.9 9
George Wright, Ellensburg 94 408 4.3 6
Evan Bridger, Grandview 77 384 5.0 3
JJ Dobie, East Valley 98 384 3.9 1
Riley Zaldivar, East Valley 53 286 5.4 2
PASSINGPlayer, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Kaiden Rivera, Prosser 183-297 2,031 21 4
Garin Gurtler, East Valley 137-260 1,432 10 12
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg 63-99 606 3 7
Connor Dailey, Selah 54-99 603 2 6
Ryker Fortier, Ellensburg 41-71 381 0 4
RECEIVINGPlayer, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Isaac Kernan, Prosser 42 522 12.5 5
AJ Gonzales, Prosser 40 434 10.8 2
Jack Kuhn, Selah 34 389 11.4 1
Carson Knautz, East Valley 49 328 6.7 4
George Wright, Ellensburg 27 325 12.0 1
Allan Sires, East Valley 19 310 16.3 0
SCORINGPlayer, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Ethan Garza, Selah 9 0 0 54
Clayton Westfall, Selah 5 0 14 44
George Wright, Ellensburg 7 0 0 42
Ryker Fortier, Ellensburg 6 5 0 41
Isaac Kernan, Prosser 5 0 0 30
SCAC West
RUSHINGPlayer, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Timmy Torres, Toppenish 131 963 7.4 7
Braydon Flood, Zillah 117 870 7.4 15
Tyron Garcia, Wapato 122 519 4.3 4
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley 58 327 5.6 6
Ivan Torres, Zillah 45 278 6.2 1
PASSINGPlayer, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Josh Perez, Toppenish 107-149 1,835 28 4
Grant Osborn, Naches Valley 108-181 1,823 16 4
Aidan Rigdon, Wapato 45-100 495 3 13
Jon VanCleave, Zillah 32-52 370 5 4
Kai Hanrahan, La Salle 25-82 339 2 11
RECEIVINGPlayer, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Jason Grant, Toppenish 38 852 11.5 3
Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley 32 539 16.8 3
Enrique Espinoza, Wapato 20 511 25.6 4
Xander Hires, Naches Valley 30 450 15.0 4
Nick Cortes, Toppenish 21 421 20.0 7
SCORINGPlayer, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Jason Grant, Toppenish 19 4 0 118
Braydon Flood, Zillah 18 0 0 108
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley 8 0 0 48
Grant Osborn, Naches Valley 8 0 0 48
Jorge Espinoza, Zillah 0 45 0 45
EWAC West
RUSHINGPlayer, school Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 142 1,385 9.8 6
Chance Abrams, White Swan 69 580 8.4 8
Ricky Cisneros, Granger 56 281 5.0 1
PASSINGPlayer, school Comp.-Att. Yds. TDs Ints.
Kade Bomberger, Goldendale 75-111 1,540 19 7
Chance Abrams, White Swan 94-166 1,138 7 6
Salvador Gonzalez, Highland 46-159 448 1 17
RECEIVINGPlayer, school Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs
Roger Valdez, White Swan 58 750 12.9 5
Austin Neil, Goldendale 19 444 23.4 3
Tyler Wells, Goldendale 21 427 20.3 9
SCORINGPlayer, school TDs PATs FG Pts.
Caleb Smith, Goldendale 27 0 0 162
Tyler Wells, Goldendale 9 0 0 54
Chance Abrams, White Swan 8 0 0 48
VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Lake Stevens; 2, Puyallup; 3, Curtis; 4, Camas; 5, Mount Si; 6, Graham-Kapowsin; 7, Bothell; 8, Wenatchee; 9, Tahoma; 10, Gonzaga Prep.
Class 3A: 1, Lakeside (Seattle); 2, Mt. Spokane; 3, Mead; 4, Arlington; 5, (tie) Blanchet and Seattle Prep; 7, Ferndale; 8, Kelso; 9, Bellevue; 10, Walla Walla.
Class 2A: 1, (tie) Ridgefield and Columbia River; 3, Steilacoom; 4, Washington; 5, Burlington-Edison; 6, White River; 7, Lynden; 8, Ellensburg; 9, Ephrata; 10, Archbishop Murphy.
Class 1A: 1, Overlake; 2, Lakeside; 3, Castle Rock; 4, Chelan; 5, Freeman; 6, Meridian; 7, Annie Wright; 8, Zillah; 9, South Whidbey; 10, Cashmere.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Goldendale; 4, Kalama; 5, Manson; 6, Raymond; 7, Toutle Lake; 8, (tie) Adna and Walla Walla Valley; 10, Granger.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, St. John-Endicott; 3, Mossyrock; 4, Odessa; 5, Almira/Coulee-Hartline; 6, Mary Walker; 7, Naselle; 8, Garfield-Palouse; 9, Wilbur-Creston; 10, Darrington.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
REPORTED THROUGH NOV. 4200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 1:58.29, Ellensburg 2:10.51, West Valley 2:14.16, Prosser 2:17.42, Eisenhower 2:18.37.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:59.33, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:08.33, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:11.49, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 2:20.12, Robin Willey (Selah) 2:20.86.
200 IM: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:17.90, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:22.64, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 2:38.28, Izzy Vick (Selah) 2:38.29, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:40.71.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.31, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 25.94, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 26.29, Katie Ramos (Selah) 26.88, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 27.29.
Diving: Lizette Zacarias (Davis) 92.65, Taylor Germeoux (Eisenhower) 91.65, Nayla Salinas (Eisenhower) 85.20.
100 fly: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 59.82, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:06.96, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:07.31, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:09.14, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:11.79.
100 free: Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 54.96, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 55.71, Izzy Vick (Selah) 56.68, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:02.50, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:03.09.
500 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 5:30.13, Katie Ramos (Selah) 6:00.51, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 6:06.75, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:08.62, Robin Willey (Selah) 6:20.99.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:48.78, Ellensburg 1:55.89, Eisenhower 1:58.02, West Valley 2:00.67, Sunnyside 2:02.90.
100 back: Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:01.09, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:02.87, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:05.20, Abby Wagner (Naches Valley) 1:12.02, Mila Eslinger (Ellensburg) 1:14.25.
100 breast: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:15.49, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:16.92, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:20.67, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:20.92, Bailey Manjarrez (Zillah) 1:22.58.
400 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Flowers, Strand, Vick) 4:10.63, Ellensburg 4:15.00, Eisenhower 4:19.70, West Valley 4:33.67, Prosser 4:43.58.
