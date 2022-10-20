FOOTBALL
Valley leaders
CBBN
Scoring
Player, school TD PAT FG Pts
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 11 0 0 66
Jackson May, West Valley 7 4 0 46
Ben Pupplo, West Valley 7 0 0 42
Dominic Booth, Sunnyside 6 0 0 36
Javon Davis, Eisenhower 5 0 0 30
Cody Diddens, Sunnyside 5 0 0 30
Demetreus Sadeddin, West Valley 4 0 0 24
Touchdown passes
Player, school TD
Skyler Cassel, West Valley 25
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 21
Moses Spurrier, Eisenhower 8
CWAC
Scoring
Player, school TD PAT FG Pts
Christian Flores, East Valley 12 0 0 72
Colton Magruder, Ellensburg 10 0 0 60
Max Flores, Prosser 1 34 5 55
Neo Medrano, Prosser 9 0 0 54
Allan Sires, East Valley 7 0 0 42
Darius Andaya, Ellensburg 5 4 0 34
Carson Knautz, East Valley 1 23 1 32
Clayton Westfall, Selah 4 3 1 30
Chris Veloz, Prosser 5 0 0 30
Havic Prieto, Prosser 4 0 0 24
Erik Delgado, Prosser 4 0 0 24
Isaac Kernan, Prosser 4 0 0 24
Jesse Munguia, Ellensburg 0 12 3 21
Touchdown passes
Player, school TD
Kory McClure, Prosser 20
Garin Gurtler, East Valley 13
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg 7
SCAC West
Scoring
Player, school TD PAT FG Pts
Shane Rivera, Toppenish 10 0 0 60
Ty Moore, Naches Valley 8 0 0 48
Josh Perez, Toppenish 7 6 0 48
Johan Valladares, La Salle 7 0 0 42
Nakea John, Zillah 7 0 0 42
Jorge Espinoza, Zillah 0 33 2 39
Cash Layman, Zillah 6 0 0 36
Izaiah Maldonado, Toppenish 5 2 0 32
Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish 5 0 0 30
Thane Denny, Naches Valley 5 0 0 30
Jon VanCleave, Zillah 5 0 0 30
Wade Tynan, Zillah 5 0 0 30
Jo Sonnichsen, Zillah 4 0 0 24
Mitchell Helgert, Naches Valley 4 0 0 24
Jayden Salme, Zillah 4 0 0 24
Touchdown passes
Player, school TD
Jayden Salme, Zillah 19
Josh Perez, Toppenish 18
Dylan Kohl, Naches Valley 10
AP state poll
Class 4A
Team W-L Pts
1. Glacier Peak (7) 6-1 106
2. Emerald Ridge 6-1 85
3. Chiawana (4) 7-0 78
4. Gonzaga Prep 6-1 72
5. Lake Stevens 5-2 70
6. Sumner 6-1 63
7. Kennedy Catholic 6-1 42
8. Puyallup 6-1 36
9. Skyline 5-1 18
10. Camas 4-3 16
Class 3A
Team W-L Pts
1. Yelm (11) 7-0 110
2. Eastside Catholic 7-0 99
3. O’Dea 6-1 79
4. Bellevue 5-2 75
5. Lincoln (Tacoma) 7-0 62
6. Stanwood 7-0 47
7. Monroe 7-0 40
8. Kennewick 6-1 29
9. Rainier Beach 6-1 19
10. Garfield 5-2 14
Class 2A
Team W-L Pts
1. Lynden (11) 7-0 110
2. Enumclaw 7-0 95
3. Anacortes 7-0 78
4. W. F. West 5-1 74
5. Tumwater 6-1 63
6. North Kitsap 6-1 61
7. Othello 6-1 47
8. Prosser 6-1 32
9. Sedro-Woolley 5-2 12
10. Washougal 6-1 11
Class 1A
Team W-L Pts
1. Lynden Christian (10) 7-0 109
2. Royal 5-1 95
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 7-0 88
4. Montesano 6-1 72
5. Eatonville 5-1 57
6. Nooksack Valley 6-1 55
7. Toppenish 6-1 39
8. Tenino 6-1 37
9. King’s 6-1 25
10. LaCenter 6-1 20
Class 2B
Team W-L Pts
1. Napavine (9) 7-0 90
2. Okanogan 7-0 81
3. Toledo 6-1 61
4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6-1 58
5. Burbank 6-1 54
6. Raymond 6-1 42
7. Chewelah 5-2 36
8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 4-3 19
9. Coupeville 5-1 18
10. River View 6-1 11
Class 1B
Team W-L Pts
1. Odessa (8) 6-0 80
2. Neah Bay 5-0 70
3. DeSales 6-0 65
4. Mossyrock 6-0 53
5. Liberty Christian 7-0 40
VOLLEYBALL
State coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, North Creek; 4, Curtis; 5, Graham-Kapowsin; 6, West Valley (Yakima); 7, (tie) Camas and Wenatchee; 9, Kennedy Catholic; 10, (tie) Emerald Ridge and Kamiakin.
Class 3A: 1, North Thurston; 2, Lakeside (Seattle); 3, Mead; 4, Bellevue; 5, Mount Spokane; 6, Snohomish; 7, Peninsula; 8, Prairie; 9, Ballard; 10, Meadowdale.
Class 2A: 1, Columbia River; 2, Burlington-Edison; 3, Lynden; 4, Ellensburg; 5, (tie) Enumclaw and Ridgefield; 7, Selah; 8, White River; 9, Archbishop Murphy; 10, North Kitsap.
Class 1A: 1, Chelan; 2, Freeman; 3, Annie Wright; 4, La Center; 5, College Place; 6, Lynden Christian; 7, Omak; 8, Meridian; 9, La Salle; 10, Castle Rock.
Class 2B: 1, La Conner; 2, Manson; 3, Kalama; 4, Colfax; 5, Goldendale; 6, Lind-Ritzville; 7, Adna; 8, Brewster; 9, Okanogan; 10, Toutle Lake.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Mossyrock; 3, Naselle; 4, (tie) St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse and Mary Walker; 6, Pomeroy; 7, (tie) Entiat and Neah Bay; 9, Mt. Vernon Christian; 10, Almira-Coulee-Hartline.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
THROUGH OCT. 18
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Goin) 2:04.77, Ellensburg 2:10.97, Grandview 2:11.29.
200 free: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:09.92, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 2:16.81, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:17.55.
200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:26.98, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 2:33.86, Macey Holloway (Ellensburg) 2:38.09.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 24.89, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 26.48, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 26.68.
Diving: Tessa DeLozier (Eisenhower) 172.65, Lizette Zacarias (Davis) 112.65.
100 fly: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:04.87, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:06.44, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 1:06.93.
100 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 56.61, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 58.89, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:02.52.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 5:57.28, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:08.79, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 6:19.10.
200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Young, Strand, Vick) 1:51.62, Ellensburg 1:53.34, West Valley 1:57.46.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (Naches Valley) 1:09.05, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:09.90, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:10.71.
100 breast: Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:18.55, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:19.84, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:20.24.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Rice, Schoos, Holt) 4:09.18, Selah 4:17.36, Grandview 4:30.55.
CROSS COUNTRY
State coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Eastlake; 2, Lewis & Clark; 3, Issaquah; 4, West Valley-Yakima; 5, Tahoma; 6, Camas; 7, Kamiakin; 8, Lake Stevens; 9, Curtis; 10, Kamiak.
Class 3A: 1, Seattle Prep; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Mt. Spokane; 4, Mead; 5, Central Kitsap; 6, Lakes; 7, Blanchet; 8, Mercer Island; 9, Cheney; 10, Shorewood.
Class 2A: 1, Sehome; 2, Bellingham; 3, Squalicum; 4, Cedarcrest; 5, Tumwater; 6, Kingston; 7, Ellensburg; 8, Port Angeles; 9, Lakewood; 10, Shadle Park.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, Seton Catholic; 3, Bush; 4, Cedar Park Christian; 5, Northwest; 6, Meridian; 7, Cashmere; 8, La Center; 9, Medical Lake; 10, King’s.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Chewelah; 3, St. George’s; 4, Valley Christian; 5, Liberty Bell; 6, Okanogan; 7, Davenport; 8, Brewster; 9, Garfield-Palouse; 10, Kettle Falls.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Mount Si; 3, Eastlake; 4, Issaquah; 5, Skyline; 6, Lewis & Clark; 7, Eastlake; 8, Wenatchee; 9, Lake Stevens; 10, Camas.
Class 3A: 1, Central Kitsap; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Blanchet; 4, Mead; 5, Stadium; 6, Holy Names; 7, Roosevelt; 8, Mt. Spokane; 9, Peninsula; 10, Shorecrest.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Ellensburg; 4, Bellingham; 5, Columbia River; 6, Washougal; 7, Fort Vancouver; 8, Cedarcrest; 9, West Valley-Spokane; 10, Selah.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, Naches Valley; 3, Bush; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Overlake; 6, Port Townsend; 7, Seattle Academy; 8, Bear Creek; 9, Cascade; 10, Seton Catholic.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, St. George’s; 3, Garfield-Palouse; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, Rainier; 6, Northwest Christian-Colbert; 7, Mt. Vernon Christian; 8, Summit Christian; 9, Covenant; 10, Coupeville.
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley leaders
REPORTED THROUGH OCT. 18
Player, school Goals
Shannah Mellick, East Valley 22
Ariana Lopez, East Valley 20
Marisa Badillo, La Salle 19
Rachael Keller, Highland 17
Livy Alegria, La Salle 17
Alejandra Sanchez, Grandview 12
Kendall Moore, West Valley 12
Jamison Philip, Ellensburg 11
Alexia Lee, Eisenhower 9
Amy Morales, Grandview 9
Lilliana Byers, East Valley 8
Esmeralda Ramos, Toppenish 8
