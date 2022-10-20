FOOTBALL

Valley leaders

CBBN

Scoring

Player, school TD PAT FG Pts

Noah McNair, Sunnyside 11 0 0 66

Jackson May, West Valley 7 4 0 46

Ben Pupplo, West Valley 7 0 0 42

Dominic Booth, Sunnyside 6 0 0 36

Javon Davis, Eisenhower 5 0 0 30

Cody Diddens, Sunnyside 5 0 0 30

Demetreus Sadeddin, West Valley 4 0 0 24

Touchdown passes

Player, school TD

Skyler Cassel, West Valley 25

Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside 21

Moses Spurrier, Eisenhower 8

CWAC

Scoring

Player, school TD PAT FG Pts

Christian Flores, East Valley 12 0 0 72

Colton Magruder, Ellensburg 10 0 0 60

Max Flores, Prosser 1 34 5 55

Neo Medrano, Prosser 9 0 0 54

Allan Sires, East Valley 7 0 0 42

Darius Andaya, Ellensburg 5 4 0 34

Carson Knautz, East Valley 1 23 1 32

Clayton Westfall, Selah 4 3 1 30

Chris Veloz, Prosser 5 0 0 30

Havic Prieto, Prosser 4 0 0 24

Erik Delgado, Prosser 4 0 0 24

Isaac Kernan, Prosser 4 0 0 24

Jesse Munguia, Ellensburg 0 12 3 21

Touchdown passes

Player, school TD

Kory McClure, Prosser 20

Garin Gurtler, East Valley 13

Joe Bugni, Ellensburg 7

SCAC West

Scoring

Player, school TD PAT FG Pts

Shane Rivera, Toppenish 10 0 0 60

Ty Moore, Naches Valley 8 0 0 48

Josh Perez, Toppenish 7 6 0 48

Johan Valladares, La Salle 7 0 0 42

Nakea John, Zillah 7 0 0 42

Jorge Espinoza, Zillah 0 33 2 39

Cash Layman, Zillah 6 0 0 36

Izaiah Maldonado, Toppenish 5 2 0 32

Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish 5 0 0 30

Thane Denny, Naches Valley 5 0 0 30

Jon VanCleave, Zillah 5 0 0 30

Wade Tynan, Zillah 5 0 0 30

Jo Sonnichsen, Zillah 4 0 0 24

Mitchell Helgert, Naches Valley 4 0 0 24

Jayden Salme, Zillah 4 0 0 24

Touchdown passes

Player, school TD

Jayden Salme, Zillah 19

Josh Perez, Toppenish 18

Dylan Kohl, Naches Valley 10

AP state poll

Class 4A

Team W-L Pts

1. Glacier Peak (7) 6-1 106

2. Emerald Ridge 6-1 85

3. Chiawana (4) 7-0 78

4. Gonzaga Prep 6-1 72

5. Lake Stevens 5-2 70

6. Sumner 6-1 63

7. Kennedy Catholic 6-1 42

8. Puyallup 6-1 36

9. Skyline 5-1 18

10. Camas 4-3 16

Class 3A

Team W-L Pts

1. Yelm (11) 7-0 110

2. Eastside Catholic 7-0 99

3. O’Dea 6-1 79

4. Bellevue 5-2 75

5. Lincoln (Tacoma) 7-0 62

6. Stanwood 7-0 47

7. Monroe 7-0 40

8. Kennewick 6-1 29

9. Rainier Beach 6-1 19

10. Garfield 5-2 14

Class 2A

Team W-L Pts

1. Lynden (11) 7-0 110

2. Enumclaw 7-0 95

3. Anacortes 7-0 78

4. W. F. West 5-1 74

5. Tumwater 6-1 63

6. North Kitsap 6-1 61

7. Othello 6-1 47

8. Prosser 6-1 32

9. Sedro-Woolley 5-2 12

10. Washougal 6-1 11

Class 1A

Team W-L Pts

1. Lynden Christian (10) 7-0 109

2. Royal 5-1 95

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 7-0 88

4. Montesano 6-1 72

5. Eatonville 5-1 57

6. Nooksack Valley 6-1 55

7. Toppenish 6-1 39

8. Tenino 6-1 37

9. King’s 6-1 25

10. LaCenter 6-1 20

Class 2B

Team W-L Pts

1. Napavine (9) 7-0 90

2. Okanogan 7-0 81

3. Toledo 6-1 61

4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6-1 58

5. Burbank 6-1 54

6. Raymond 6-1 42

7. Chewelah 5-2 36

8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 4-3 19

9. Coupeville 5-1 18

10. River View 6-1 11

Class 1B

Team W-L Pts

1. Odessa (8) 6-0 80

2. Neah Bay 5-0 70

3. DeSales 6-0 65

4. Mossyrock 6-0 53

5. Liberty Christian 7-0 40

VOLLEYBALL

State coaches poll

Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, North Creek; 4, Curtis; 5, Graham-Kapowsin; 6, West Valley (Yakima); 7, (tie) Camas and Wenatchee; 9, Kennedy Catholic; 10, (tie) Emerald Ridge and Kamiakin.

Class 3A: 1, North Thurston; 2, Lakeside (Seattle); 3, Mead; 4, Bellevue; 5, Mount Spokane; 6, Snohomish; 7, Peninsula; 8, Prairie; 9, Ballard; 10, Meadowdale.

Class 2A: 1, Columbia River; 2, Burlington-Edison; 3, Lynden; 4, Ellensburg; 5, (tie) Enumclaw and Ridgefield; 7, Selah; 8, White River; 9, Archbishop Murphy; 10, North Kitsap.

Class 1A: 1, Chelan; 2, Freeman; 3, Annie Wright; 4, La Center; 5, College Place; 6, Lynden Christian; 7, Omak; 8, Meridian; 9, La Salle; 10, Castle Rock.

Class 2B: 1, La Conner; 2, Manson; 3, Kalama; 4, Colfax; 5, Goldendale; 6, Lind-Ritzville; 7, Adna; 8, Brewster; 9, Okanogan; 10, Toutle Lake.

Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Mossyrock; 3, Naselle; 4, (tie) St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse and Mary Walker; 6, Pomeroy; 7, (tie) Entiat and Neah Bay; 9, Mt. Vernon Christian; 10, Almira-Coulee-Hartline.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Valley leaders

THROUGH OCT. 18

200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Goin) 2:04.77, Ellensburg 2:10.97, Grandview 2:11.29.

200 free: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:09.92, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 2:16.81, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:17.55.

200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 2:26.98, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 2:33.86, Macey Holloway (Ellensburg) 2:38.09.

50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 24.89, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 26.48, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 26.68.

Diving: Tessa DeLozier (Eisenhower) 172.65, Lizette Zacarias (Davis) 112.65.

100 fly: Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:04.87, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:06.44, Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 1:06.93.

100 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 56.61, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 58.89, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:02.52.

500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (East Valley) 5:57.28, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:08.79, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 6:19.10.

200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Young, Strand, Vick) 1:51.62, Ellensburg 1:53.34, West Valley 1:57.46.

100 back: Lilli Koehne (Naches Valley) 1:09.05, Adelaide Loeser (Eisenhower) 1:09.90, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:10.71.

100 breast: Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:18.55, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:19.84, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:20.24.

400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Rice, Schoos, Holt) 4:09.18, Selah 4:17.36, Grandview 4:30.55.

CROSS COUNTRY

State coaches poll

BOYS

Class 4A: 1, Eastlake; 2, Lewis & Clark; 3, Issaquah; 4, West Valley-Yakima; 5, Tahoma; 6, Camas; 7, Kamiakin; 8, Lake Stevens; 9, Curtis; 10, Kamiak.

Class 3A: 1, Seattle Prep; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Mt. Spokane; 4, Mead; 5, Central Kitsap; 6, Lakes; 7, Blanchet; 8, Mercer Island; 9, Cheney; 10, Shorewood.

Class 2A: 1, Sehome; 2, Bellingham; 3, Squalicum; 4, Cedarcrest; 5, Tumwater; 6, Kingston; 7, Ellensburg; 8, Port Angeles; 9, Lakewood; 10, Shadle Park.

Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, Seton Catholic; 3, Bush; 4, Cedar Park Christian; 5, Northwest; 6, Meridian; 7, Cashmere; 8, La Center; 9, Medical Lake; 10, King’s.

Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Chewelah; 3, St. George’s; 4, Valley Christian; 5, Liberty Bell; 6, Okanogan; 7, Davenport; 8, Brewster; 9, Garfield-Palouse; 10, Kettle Falls.

GIRLS

Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Mount Si; 3, Eastlake; 4, Issaquah; 5, Skyline; 6, Lewis & Clark; 7, Eastlake; 8, Wenatchee; 9, Lake Stevens; 10, Camas.

Class 3A: 1, Central Kitsap; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Blanchet; 4, Mead; 5, Stadium; 6, Holy Names; 7, Roosevelt; 8, Mt. Spokane; 9, Peninsula; 10, Shorecrest.

Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Ellensburg; 4, Bellingham; 5, Columbia River; 6, Washougal; 7, Fort Vancouver; 8, Cedarcrest; 9, West Valley-Spokane; 10, Selah.

Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, Naches Valley; 3, Bush; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Overlake; 6, Port Townsend; 7, Seattle Academy; 8, Bear Creek; 9, Cascade; 10, Seton Catholic.

Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, St. George’s; 3, Garfield-Palouse; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, Rainier; 6, Northwest Christian-Colbert; 7, Mt. Vernon Christian; 8, Summit Christian; 9, Covenant; 10, Coupeville.

GIRLS SOCCER

Valley leaders

REPORTED THROUGH OCT. 18

Player, school Goals

Shannah Mellick, East Valley 22

Ariana Lopez, East Valley 20

Marisa Badillo, La Salle 19

Rachael Keller, Highland 17

Livy Alegria, La Salle 17

Alejandra Sanchez, Grandview 12

Kendall Moore, West Valley 12

Jamison Philip, Ellensburg 11

Alexia Lee, Eisenhower 9

Amy Morales, Grandview 9

Lilliana Byers, East Valley 8

Esmeralda Ramos, Toppenish 8

