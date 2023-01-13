We wanted to extend our deepest heartfelt wishes, respect and comfort to the families/victims that were at the Clouds’ sentencing held on Oct. 13, 2022, due to them losing their loved ones so tragically and senselessly at the hands of the Clouds.
We were not there in person that day – it was not our family's day in court – to bring us justice in our beloved Jon Joseph Cleary’s name, but we were there in spirit on speaker phone listening to each and every one of the family members that spoke up that day to honor their beloved family member lost. We related to you, we understood your grief, pain, sadness and anger that you all expressed that day.
We cried along with you for your loss and for our own. Your words touched us deeply. Our family continues to hold on to hope, now that the Clouds have been sentenced and are not able to terrorize the community, for the day that someone comes forward with the proof that is needed to hold the Clouds accountable for the death of my brother, Jon, and his friend Josiah. My brother deserves justice and respect in his name and our family won’t rest until that day comes.
Both Clouds deserve the death penalty and worse for the White Swan murders and for Jon and Josiah. There is an enormous amount of circumstantial evidence that proves the Clouds are responsible for the death of my brother, Jon – but until a witness comes forward with something hard and substantial that the prosecution needs - his case will remain open.
I want the Clouds to know – we are angry and we are watching – We haven’t begun to fight in my brother’s name – the grief has crippled our family – over the last couple of years and to watch my parents grieve for the loss of their son – there are no words to explain. My heart is broken! First with my brother being reported missing – then his remains being found a year and a half later – then the authorities holding him from our family due to the investigation. My parents were not able to give their son, my brother, a proper and/or a spiritual/religious send-off/service at the time of his death - due to this tragedy and how it played out. There are no words also to explain what this tragedy did to our family.
I want the Clouds to also know that the day justice is served in my brother, Jon’s name, they will know the pain we felt the day an officer came to my father’s door with a picture of my brother’s driver’s license asking “Is this your son” it was found in his car, that was found out in Washington with a huge amount of blood in the car and the back seats of the car were burned.
The not knowing where he was – or what had happened to him was torture on our family. Life for us after the sentencing of the Clouds – is the same as it was before they were sentenced – our hearts still bleed and weep for my brother. The missing him is heartbreaking – His larger than life laugh, his kindness – his service to others, his hugs, his love that was so big for the human race and the underdogs of this world is truly missed beyond belief. He was a good man that did not deserve what happened to him.
My parents, myself, his son, cousins, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and friends have been robbed by the Clouds! They took from US what was the Best of US. They took our Jon away – out of their pure evilness hearts and behavior. There is no forgiveness in our hearts and there is no excuse for what they did. We will not forget! I know at some point the time will come for them both to be punished for Jon. Justice will be served – our fight has just begun and we call on the help of the community to come forward if they know something that can bring justice for Jon and Josiah’s lives.
I want to extend our gratitude, once again, to the kind and strong people of Yakima and the White Swan reservation who showed compassion, respect and extended such a gesture to us as a family – to hold a sacred memorial and place beautiful crosses where my brother, Jon, and Josiah’s bodies/remains were found. That gesture touched us and comforted us greatly – we will always be grateful to the people of that community who showed such honor and respect to our loved ones who were lost so far from home. We will always hold you all close in our hearts and be forever grateful.
— Jessica Wesner, Jon Cleary's sister
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.