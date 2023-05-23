STATE QUALIFIERS CLASS 4A, 3A, 2A
Where: Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma.
Schedule — Thursday: 2:40 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m.-6:10 p.m. Saturday: 10:15 a.m.-6:35 p.m.
Results: Updated live throughout each day at wiaa.com
LOCAL 4A ENTRIES
Davis — Boys: Blake Garza (HJ). Girls: Camryn Birch (HJ).
Eisenhower — Boys: Joshua Jaiyeola (100), Nathan Johnson (1600), Aiden Waddle (110H, 300H, LJ, TJ), 4x100, Bryson Chase (shot), Liam Parker (PV), Stephen Delaney (PV), Aaron Culler (HJ). Girls: Isabela Alvarado (800, 1600), Sherlyn Perales (3200), Mary Mickelson (disc), Alexia Lee (jav).
Sunnyside — Boys: Isai Carrera (200, 400), Max Garcia-Pinon (800), Andrew Garcia (3200), Rick Bishop (110H, 300H), 4x400.
West Valley — Boys: Zion Lee (100), Max Hutton (400, 800), Caden Casteel (1600), Emil Miller (3200), Izaya Magana (shot, disc). Girls: Skye Stenehjem (800, 1600).
LOCAL 2A ENTRIES
East Valley — Boys: Evin Ford (400), 4x100, 4x400, Isaac Ford (LJ), Augustine Culley (wheelchair shot, disc, jav). Girls: Brooklynne Sylve (LJ).
Ellensburg — Boys: Colton Magruder (100, 200), Chase Perez (800), Joshua Boast (110H, 300H, TJ), 4x100, James Hall (HJ), Adam Singer (PV). Girls: Carsyn Arlt (100, 200), Holly Fromherz (800, 1600), Rylee Leishman (3200), Yutong Liang (100H), 4x100, 4x400, Jocelyn Newschwander (TJ).
Grandview — Boys: Titus Jeffrey (shot).
Prosser — Boys: 4x100, Trey Webb (disc), Brennen Carey (jav), Neo Medrano (TJ). Girls: Isabella Martinez (100H), Naomi Chavez (300H), 4x100, 4x200, Avery Barnhart (jav), Kambree Blair (LJ).
Selah — Boys: Dillon Lopes (400), Nicolas Spencer (1600, 3200), Eric Swedin (1600, 3200), Owen Moultray (PV). Girls: Madison Huri (400), Allyson Garza (disc), Kieryann Mattson (jav), Payten Gill (HJ), Clara Holmes (PV).
CLASS 1A, 2B, 1B
Where: Zaepfel Stadium, Yakima.
Schedule — Thursday: 3:40-6:40 p.m. Friday: 9:50 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LOCAL 1A ENTRIES
La Salle — Boys: Gabe Craig (100, 200, LJ), Greyson Stevens (100), Johan Valladares (400), Tyler Do (110H), 4x100, Ian Judd (shot). Girls: Bevani Yrigoyen (3200), Ella Craig (100H, 300H), Natalie Overby (shot).
Naches Valley — Boys: Quinn Jones (1600, 3200), Gavin George (300H), Tucker Stephens (300H, PV), Howard Brignone (PV). Girls: Olive Clark (800, 1600) Katrina Feriante (800), Brooke Miles (1600, 3200), Allison Smith (100H, 300H), 4x200, 4x400, Hannah Clements (shot, disc), Kayla Krueger (HJ, PV), Audrey Smith (PV, LJ).
Toppenish — Boys: Jose Torres (100, 200), Armando John (800), 4x100, 4x400, David Underwood (disc), Santana Luna (TJ). Girls: Tatiana Camacho (shot, disc, jav), Alexia Jimenez (disc).
Wapato — Girls: Betzabeth Zaragoza (200, 300H), Diana Camargo (1600, 3200).
Zillah — Boys: Carson Favilla (100, 400), Brayden Anderson (400), 4x100, 4x400, Hunter Crouch (shot), Luke Navarre (jav), Aiden Garza (HJ). Girls: Mia Hicks (100, LJ, TJ), Aysia Garcia (100, 200), 4x100, Alaina Garza (TJ).
LOCAL 2B ENTRIES
Cle Elum — Boys: Joe Ratkoviak (100), JJ Beiter (200), 4x100, 4x400, Mac Williams (disc, jav), Kaiden-James Ellis (HJ). Girls: Mia Vroman (400), Grace Weeda (100H, 300H), 4x400, Maggie Wersland (disc), Gracie Glondo (HJ, LJ, TJ).
Goldendale — Boys: Storey Woodbury (400, PV), Sean Henrikson (800, 1600), Jimmy Elwell (800), Raymond Holycross (110H, 300H, LJ, TJ), Stephen Pittman (110H, PV, LJ, TJ), 4x400, Casen Doubravsky (disc). Girls: Charlotte Matulovich (100H), Bailey Holycross (disc), Ada Garner (jav), Emma Olson (LJ, TJ).
Granger — Boys: Orlando Isiordia (800, 3200), 4x400. Girls: Gabrielle Berger (400), Jasmin Vasquez (400), Joana Jaramillo (800), Alijah Magana (3200), 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, Isabel Martinez (shot), Celeste Vargas (shot).
Highland — Boys: Jayden Connolly (400), Jake Emmans (3200). Girls: Agathi Sugarman (100, 400), Anna Jensen (800), Diana Govea (3200, PV).
Kittitas — Boys: Jonathan Marin (100, 200), Josh Rosbach (100, 200, HJ), Brody Stewart (400), Edgar Sanchez (800), Jordan Martin (1600, 3200), Nathan Varnum (3200, PV), Ronan Stewart (110H, 300H), Josiah Skindzier (300H, PV), 4x100, 4x400, Brendon Trudell (disc), Doug Varnum (jav), Owen Stickney (HJ). Girls: Kayliana Blackmore (100), 4x100, Aliya Kulm (PV).
Mabton — Boys: Brian Cortez (1600), Rudy Zavala (jav). Girls: Amy Moreno (100, 200), Keirrah Roettger (200), Esmeralda Sanchez (800), Amy Cortez (800), Trinity Barajas (1600), 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, Ashleyn Reyna (disc), Jasmin Chavez (jav).
White Swan — Girls: Keegan Wolfsberger (shot, jav), Ruby Trujillo (shot).
LOCAL 1B ENTRIES
Riverside Christian — Boys: Haydn Edwards (200), Blake Bazaldua (110H, 300H), 4x400, Ezekiel Nolan (shot). Girls: Carrie Dobie (LJ).
VALLEY LEADERS
Through May 20
BOYS
100: Ben Pupplo (West Valley) 10.76, Colton Magruder (Ellensburg) 10.81, Gabe Craig (La Salle) 11.06, Jose Torres (Toppenish) 11.07, Joshua Jaiyeola (Eisenhower) 11.09.
200: Isai Carrera (Sunnyside) 22.27, Colton Magruder (Ellensburg) 22.34, Evin Ford (East Valley) 22.74, Ben Pupplo (West Valley) 22.78, Isaac Ford (East Valley) 22.81.
400: Isai Carrera (Sunnyside) 49.99, Max Hutton (West Valley) 50.03, Evin Ford (East Valley) 50.69, Dillon Lopes (Selah) 50.79, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 51.12.
800: Max Hutton (West Valley) 1:53.42, Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 1:57.06, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 1:57.62, Jason Taylor (Eisenhower) 2:00.92, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 2:01.19.
1,600: Caden Casteel (West Valley) 4:19.08, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 4:20.18, Eric Swedin (Selah) 4:20.39, Max Hutton (West Valley) 4:28.62, Nathan Johnson (Eisenhower) 4:28.86.
3,200: Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:31.38, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 9:34.71, Nathan Shipley (Selah) 9:41.79, Mystic Hammond (Ellensburg) 9:42.46, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 9:45.37.
110 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 14.82, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 14.91, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 15.41, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 15.66, Stephen Pittman (Goldendale) 16.37.
300 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 39.20, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 40.43, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 40.97, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 41.68, Gavin George (Naches Valley) 42.21.
4x100: East Valley (Dobie, I. Ford, Miller, E. Ford) 42.98, Eisenhower 43.12, Ellensburg 43.31, West Valley 43.51, Sunnyside 43.53.
4x400: Sunnyside (Bishop, Garcia-Pinon, Strieck, Carrera) 3:25.33, East Valley 3:27.6, Prosser 3:29.6, West Valley 3:30.66, Zillah 3:31.25.
Shot: Titus Jeffrey (Grandview) 51-2, Izaya Magana (West Valley) 50-4, Bryson Chase (Eisenhower) 49-4, Charles Bennett (Ellensburg) 48-5.5, Luke Wolters (Prosser) 47-9.75.
Discus: Trey Webb (Prosser) 161-7, Izaya Magana (West Valley) 144-11, Titus Jeffrey (Grandview) 144-10, Henry Joyce (Ellensburg) 133-8, Easton Paeschke (Prosser) 131-10.
Javelin: Doug Varnum (Kittitas) 157-0, Ronan Goheen (Ellensburg) 152-10, Brennen Carey (Prosser) 151-5, Austin Garza (Grandview) 151-1, Evan Kinley (Selah) 149-9.
High jump: Aaron Culler (Eisenhower) 6-4, Blake Garza (Davis) 6-4, Josh Rosbach (Kittitas) 6-0, James Hall (Ellensburg) 6-0, Josiah Watters (West Valley) 6-0.
Pole vault: Stephen Delaney (Eisenhower) 13-6, Liam Parker (Eisenhower) 13-0, Josiah Skindzier (Kittitas) 12-6, Adam Singer (Ellensburg) 12-6, Owen Moultray (Selah) 12-6, Tyler Vigansky (West Valley) 12-6, Howard Brignone (Naches Valley) 12-6.
Long jump: Gabe Craig (La Salle) 21-10, Isaac Ford (East Valley) 21-7, Johan Valladares (La Salle) 21-4, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 20-11, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 20-6.5.
Triple jump: Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 43-2.25, Neo Medrano (Prosser) 42-8.5, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 42-8, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 42-3.5, Santana Luna (Toppenish) 41-6.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 12.37, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 12.57, Aysia Garcia (Zillah) 13.06, Soleil Hoefer (Prosser) 13.24, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 13.28.
200: Aysia Garcia (Zillah) 26.12, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 26.16, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 26.24, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wapato) 27.30, Katharine Hudak (Prosser) 27.36.
400: Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:00.96, Joy Lally (West Valley) 1:01.23, Madison Huri (Selah) 1:02.06, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 1:02.50, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 1:02.54.
800: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 2:13.68, Skye Stenehjem (West Valley) 2:19.02, Olive Clark (Naches Valley) 2:19.70, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 2:21.15, Katrina Feriante (Naches Valley) 2:22.88.
1,600: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 5:14.34, Olive Clark (Naches Valley) 5:15.02, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 5:18.03, Skye Stenehjem (West Valley) 5:20.00, Sherlyn Perales (Eisenhower) 5:25.81.
3,200: Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 11:40.36, Sherlyn Perales (Eisenhower) 11:45.59, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 11:46.69, Rylee Leishman (Ellensburg) 11:49.79, Katie Murdock (West Valley) 11:55.46.
100 hurdles: Ella Craig (La Salle) 16.10, Yutong Liang (Ellensburg) 16.96, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 17.15, Isabella Martinez (Prosser) 17.20, Julieanne Child (Ellensburg) 17.44.
300 hurdles: Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 48.17, Naomi Chavez (Prosser) 48.42, Ella Craig (La Salle) 48.49, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wapato) 48.85, Brooklynne Sylve (East Valley) 49.17.
4x100: Ellensburg (Child, Newschwander, Cross, Arlt) 50.63, Prosser 51.21, Zillah 51.54, East Valley 52.58, West Valley 52.95.
4x200: Prosser (Martinez, Hudak, Hoefer, Chavez) 1:49.7, Grandview 1:50.7, East Valley 1:50.7, Ellensburg 1:51.04, Naches Valley 1:52.32.
4x400: Naches Valley (Smith, Smith, Feriante, Clark) 4:09.01, Ellensburg 4:09.84, Selah 4:12.31, West Valley 4:15.32, Eisenhower 4:17.14.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 39-4, Natalie Overby (La Salle) 37-8, Keegan Wolfsberger (White Swan) 36-5, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 34-5, Allyson Garza (Selah) 32-11.5.
Discus: Mary Mickelson (Eisenhower) 132-8, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 114-6, Hannah Clements (Naches Valley) 113-1, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 109-2, Allyson Garza (Selah) 107-8.
Javelin: Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 115-11, Avery Barnhart (Prosser) 112-5, Kieryann Mattson (Selah) 111-11, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 106-7, Gracie Glondo (Cle Elum) 106-6.
High jump: Camryn Birch (Davis) 5-2, Payten Gill (Selah) 5-2, Gracie Glondo (Cle Elum) 5-0, five at 4-10.
Pole vault: Clara Holmes (Selah) 10-6, Regan Irvine (West Valley) 10-6, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 9-9, Kayla Krueger (Naches Valley) 9-0, Heidi Whitemarsh (Ellensburg) 9-0, Courtney Maison (West Valley) 9-0.
Long jump: Brooklynne Sylve (East Valley) 17-5.75, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 17-0, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 16-11, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 16-10.25, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 16-7.
Triple jump: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 37-1.75, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 35-9.5, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ellensburg) 34-6.5, Alaina Garza (Zillah) 34-0, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 33-9.5.
