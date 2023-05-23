Class 4A
When, where: Friday and Saturday, at The Pacific Clinic and Kamiakin High School, Kennewick.
Local qualifiers
West Valley — Boys: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (singles), Dhruv Kumar-Pete Kegley (doubles), Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (doubles). Girls: Ivy Tweedy (singles), Ahlyah Basmeh-Zanna Orvald (doubles), Gracyn Cantrell-June Jacky (doubles).
Class 2A
When, where: Friday and Saturday, at Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle.
Local qualifiers
East Valley — Boys: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (doubles). Girls: Henleigh Elder (singles).
Selah — Girls: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (doubles).
1A girls, 2B girls, 1A-2B boys
When, where: Friday and Saturday, Yakima Tennis Club.
Local qualifiers
Cle Elum — Boys: Luke Chafin (singles). Girls: Maddie Castro (singles), Lola Favero-Sadie Melhorn (doubles).
Goldendale — Boys: Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (doubles). Girls: Gwen Gilliam (singles), Taryn Rising-Jeslyn Berry (doubles).
Granger — Boys: Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (doubles).
La Salle — Boys: Jackson Dhane (singles). Girls: Annika Richardson (singles).
Toppenish — Boys: Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (doubles).
Zillah — Boys: Trevor Crowther (singles). Girls: Olivia Sijka (singles).
