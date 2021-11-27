Class 4A

Saturday’s scores

Lake Stevens 45, Eastlake 28

Graham-Kapowsin 42, Kamiakin 0

Championship game

Lake Stevens vs. Graham-Kapowsin at Mount Tahoma HS, Dec. 4, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s scores

Bellevue 27, Marysville-Pilchuck 3

Kennewick 14, Eastside Catholic 7

Championship game

Bellevue vs. Kennewick at Puyallup HS, Dec. 4, noon.

Class 2A

Saturday’s scores

Tumwater 14, Squalicum 3

Lynden 15, North Kitsap 10

Championship game

Tumwater vs. Lynden at Puyallup HS, Dec. 4, 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Saturday’s scores

Royal 35, King’s 14

Eatonville 38, Lynden Christian 6

Championship game

Royal vs. Eatonville at Clover Park HS, Dec. 4, noon.

Class 2B

Saturday’s scores

Napavine 42, Okanogan 10

Kalama 46, Onalaska 30

Championship game

Napavine vs. Kalama at Clover Park HS, Dec. 4, 4 p.m.

Class 1B

Saturday’s scores

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, Naselle 32

Quilcene 36, Odessa 12

Championship game

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Quilcene at Mount Tahoma HS, Dec. 4, noon.

