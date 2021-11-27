Class 4A
Saturday’s scores
Lake Stevens 45, Eastlake 28
Graham-Kapowsin 42, Kamiakin 0
Championship game
Lake Stevens vs. Graham-Kapowsin at Mount Tahoma HS, Dec. 4, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s scores
Bellevue 27, Marysville-Pilchuck 3
Kennewick 14, Eastside Catholic 7
Championship game
Bellevue vs. Kennewick at Puyallup HS, Dec. 4, noon.
Class 2A
Saturday’s scores
Tumwater 14, Squalicum 3
Lynden 15, North Kitsap 10
Championship game
Tumwater vs. Lynden at Puyallup HS, Dec. 4, 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Saturday’s scores
Royal 35, King’s 14
Eatonville 38, Lynden Christian 6
Championship game
Royal vs. Eatonville at Clover Park HS, Dec. 4, noon.
Class 2B
Saturday’s scores
Napavine 42, Okanogan 10
Kalama 46, Onalaska 30
Championship game
Napavine vs. Kalama at Clover Park HS, Dec. 4, 4 p.m.
Class 1B
Saturday’s scores
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, Naselle 32
Quilcene 36, Odessa 12
Championship game
Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Quilcene at Mount Tahoma HS, Dec. 4, noon.
