Updated 5:30 p.m.: State Route 410 is back open east of Chinook Pass after a serious injury collision, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The road closed around 4 p.m. Saturday at milepost 71, 3 miles east of the pass.
U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass remains closed because of Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood.
U.S. Highway 2 is closed from east of Gold Bar to Skykomish because of the Bolt Creek Fire.
