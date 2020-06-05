A new memo from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office clarifies how outdoor sports can return to practices in Phase 2 and games in Phase 3 of Washington’s “Safe Start” plan.
Teams practicing in phase 2 must stay in groups of five or less while practicing social distancing with a buffer zone between each group. Parents or other members of the household are not allowed to attend practices.
Games can start in Phase 3, so long as the total number of players, fans and coaches is less than 50 per venue. For a complex such as Sozo Sports, that means 50 people per field.
All sports must follow a specific “return to play” safety plan. Different rules apply to indoor and outdoor pro sports in Washington, which can resume full practices and games with no spectators as of Friday.
Yakima County remains in Phase 1 due to its high number of coronavirus cases.