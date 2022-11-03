-
CLASS 2B-1B GIRLS
10 a.m.
Coaches poll: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, St. George's; 3, Garfield-Palouse; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, Rainier; 6, Oroville; 7, Covenant; 8, Coupeville.
-
CLASS 1A GIRLS
10:30 a.m.
Local teams — Naches Valley: Brooke Miles, jr; Taryn Huck, sr.; Katrina Feriante, sr.; Allison Smith, sr.; Audrey Smith, jr.; Danika Feriante, so.; Kayla Krueger, so. Wapato: Diana Camargo, sr.; Betzabeth Zaragosa, jr.; KaeLee Haber, fr.; Jaelynn Farias, jr.; Gwen Garcia, fr..
Local individuals: Natalia Sanchez, sr., Toppenish; Lily Simmons, sr., Zillah; Estrella Veliz, jr., Toppenish; Shaniya Tarula, fr., Toppenish.
Coaches poll: 1, Lakeside; 2, Overlake; 3, Naches Valley; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Port Townsend; 6, Bush; 7, Seattle Academy; 8, Bear Creek; 9, Meridian; 10, White Salmon.
-
CLASS 2A GIRLS
11 a.m.
Local teams — Ellensburg: Holly Fromherz, sr.; June Nemrow, fr.; Rylee Leishman, sr.; Emma Beachy, so.; Yutong Liang, fr.; Margaret Hudson, so.; Brooke Seim, jr. Selah: Mallory Keller, fr.; Avery Goetz, so.; Jozi Eller, sr.; Isabella Escamilla, jr.; Kieryann Mattson, sr.; Hannah Christianson, jr.; Avery Sarett, sr.
Local individuals: Presley Weatherley, fr., East Valley; Mackenzie Malmberg, fr., East Valley; Elizabeth Norris, fr., Prosser.
Coaches poll: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Ellensburg; 4, Washougal; 5, West Valley-Spokane; 6, Selah; 7, Columbia River; 8, White River; 9, Bellingham; 10, Hockinson.
-
CLASS 2B-1B BOYS
11:30 a.m.
Local team — Goldendale: Sean Henrikson, so.; Raymond Holycross, jr.; Isaac Call, jr.; Elliot Grindling, sr.; Hayden Connell, jr.; Simon Grindling, so.; Damian Simonds, jr.
Local individuals: Brian Cortez, sr., Mabton; Adan Zuniga, so., Mabton; Orlando Isiordia, sr., Granger; Ethan Hamilton, so., White Swan; Cristian Equihua, so., Granger; Jake Emmans, fr., Highland.
Coaches poll: 1, Chewelah; 2, Liberty Bell; 3, Brewster; 4, Pope John Paul II; 5, Davenport; 6, Valley Christian; 7, St. George's; 8, Mossyrock; 9, Cedar Tree Christian; 10, Onalaska.
-
CLASS 1A BOYS
Noon
Local individuals: Quinn Jones, sr., Naches Valley; Vicente Medelez, jr., Zillah; Hazen Jacob, jr., Wapato; Tysen Reed, jr., Zillah; Armando John, sr., Toppenish.
Coaches poll: 1, Lakeside; 2, Cedar Park Christian; 3, Bush; 4, La Center; 5, Medical Lake; 6, Meridian; 7, Seton Catholic; 8, Northwest; 9, Cascade; 10, Riverside.
-
CLASS 2A BOYS
12:30 p.m.
Local teams — Selah: Nicolas Spencer, jr.; Eric Swedin, sr.; Nathan Shipley, jr.; Benjamin Michael, jr.; Joshua Strand, fr.; Anthony Orozco, sr.; Moon Thompson, sr. Ellensburg: Chase Perez, sr.; Mac Steele, jr.; Jeremy Wallace, jr.; Brody Michael, so.; Jensen Rotter, so.; Daniel Sullivan, fr.; Kaden Mattson, jr.
Local individuals: Ethan Smith, sr., East Valley; Zeus Montano, sr., Grandview.
Coaches poll: 1, Squalicum; 2, Sehome; 3, Bellingham; 4, Selah; 5, Tumwater; 6, Kingston; 7, Ellensburg; 8, Port Angeles; 9, Steilacoom; 10, Ephrata.
-
CLASS 3A GIRLS
1 p.m.
Coaches poll: 1, Central Kitsap; 2, Gig Harbor; 3, Stadium; 4, Mt. Spokane; 5, Blanchet; 6, Mead; 7, Roosevelt; 8, Holy Names; 9, Arlington; 10, Cheney.
-
CLASS 4A GIRLS
1:30 p.m.
Local team — West Valley: Katie Murdock, jr.; Skye Stenehjem, jr.; Nicole Murdock, jr.; Margo Fillmore, fr.; Sage Andersen, fr.; Rebecca Darwood, sr.; Natasha Kalombo, so.
Local individuals: Isabela Alvarado, sr., Eisenhower; Katherine Mickelson, fr., Eisenhower.
Coaches poll: 1, Tahoma; 2, Mount Si; 3, Issaquah; 4, Eastlake; 5, Camas; 6, Lewis & Clark; 7, Lake Stevens; 8, Wenatchee; 9, Olympia; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
-
AMBULATORY
2 p.m.
Local individuals: Javier Benito, sr., Eisenhower; Julian Rivera, sr., Davis.
-
CLASS 3A BOYS
2:30 p.m.
Coaches poll: 1, Blanchet; 2, Seattle Prep; 3, Mt. Spokane; 4, Lakes; 5, Mead; 6, Central Kitsap; 7, Gig Harbor; 8, Shorewood; 9, Cheney; 10, Edmonds-Woodway.
-
CLASS 4A BOYS
3 p.m.
Local team — West Valley: Caden Casteel, jr.; Max Hutton, sr.; Emil Miller, sr.; Boden Alderson, so.; Charlie Naught, jr.; Elijah Krueger, jr.; Eli Roberts, sr.
Local individuals: Nathan Johnson, sr., Eisenhower; Andrew Garcia, so., Sunnyside; Oscar Lopez, sr., Eisenhower.
Coaches poll: 1, Eastlake; 2, Issaquah; 3, Tahoma; 4, Lewis & Clark; 5, Camas; 6, West Valley-Yakima; 7, Kamiakin; 8, Olympia; 9, Kamiak; 10, Emerald Ridge.
-
