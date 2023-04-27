BASEBALL
CBBN
League Overall W L W LMoses Lake 12 1 14 2
West Valley 11 2 12 3
Eastmont 8 5 9 6
Davis 8 7 9 7
Wenatchee 6 7 6 10
Eisenhower 2 14 2 16
Sunnyside 1 12 2 13
CWAC
League Overall W L W LSelah 11 1 16 2
Ellensburg 8 2 13 5
East Valley 7 3 11 6
Othello 6 4 12 6
Grandview 4 6 7 9
Prosser 0 10 4 13
Ephrata 0 10 2 14
SCAC West
League Overall W L W LNaches Valley 4 0 14 2
Toppenish 4 2 11 4
La Salle 2 4 3 12
Zillah 1 3 3 12
Wapato 1 3 6 8
EWAC West
League Overall W L W LCle Elum 4 0 13 1
Kittitas 4 2 7 6
Goldendale 2 2 10 6
White Swan 2 2 8 5
Highland 0 6 2 10
SOFTBALLCBBN
League Overall W L W LWest Valley 8 0 10 4
Moses Lake 6 0 11 2
Eastmont 6 0 11 3
Sunnyside 2 4 8 5
Wenatchee 2 4 5 7
Davis 0 8 4 10
Eisenhower 0 8 3 11
CWAC
League Overall W L W LOthello 8 0 13 4
East Valley 7 1 10 4
Ephrata 7 3 10 4
Selah 6 4 7 8
Prosser 2 6 3 13
Grandview 0 8 3 13
Ellensburg 0 8 2 14
SCAC West
League Overall W L W LNaches Valley 2 0 9 2
Zillah 2 0 8 6
Wapato 0 0 3 11
Toppenish 0 4 2 10
EWAC West
League Overall W L W LWhite Swan 2 0 3 7
Cle Elum 3 1 7 5
Kittitas 3 1 6 7
Goldendale 0 2 0 14
Granger 0 4 4 10
BOYS SOCCERCBBN
League Overall W L W L T
Eastmont 7 2 9 3 1
Wenatchee 7 3 9 4 1
Davis 6 3 9 3 0
Moses Lake 5 5 6 7 0
Eisenhower 4 5 4 6 2
Sunnyside 4 6 5 7 1
West Valley 0 9 1 10 1
CWAC
League Overall W L W L TEast Valley 10 2 12 2 2
Othello 8 3 10 4 1
Ellensburg 6 5 8 6 1
Grandview 6 5 7 7 0
Selah 4 7 6 8 0
Ephrata 4 7 5 10 0
Prosser 1 10 2 11 0
SCAC-EWAC West
League Overall W L W L THighland 13 0 14 2 0
Wapato 11 2 11 3 1
Toppenish 10 3 11 4 1
La Salle 7 6 7 7 0
Granger 5 8 7 8 0
Zillah 4 9 4 10 0
White Swan 2 11 2 11 0
Naches Valley 0 13 0 13 0
Valley leaders
Through April 26
Player, school GoalsJesus Marin, jr., Wapato 27
Miguel Romero, sr., Highland 17
Ezrah Ochoa, jr., Davis 13
Alex Barrera, jr., Wapato 12
Adan Castaneda, so., Wapato 11
Cole Sullivan, so., Ellensburg 10
Jose Perez, so., Highland 10
Rudy Silva, jr., Highland 10
Angel Serrato, jr., Wapato 10
Brayan Chapeton, so., Granger 9
Caden McNett, sr., Selah 9
Rafael Garcia, jr., Toppenish 9
TRACK AND FIELDValley leaders
Through April 26
BOYS
100: Ben Pupplo (West Valley) 10.76, Colton Magruder (Ellensburg) 10.81, Gabe Craig (La Salle) 11.06, Carson Favilla (Zillah) 11.16, Joshua Jaiyeola (Eisenhower) 11.20.
200: Isai Carrera (Sunnyside) 22.73, Colton Magruder (Ellensburg) 22.78, Ben Pupplo (West Valley) 22.78, Evin Ford (East Valley) 22.80, Gabe Craig (La Salle) 22.89.
400: Evin Ford (East Valley) 51.23, Max Hutton (West Valley) 51.27, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 51.95, Johan Valladares (La Salle) 52.09, Brayden Anderson (Zillah) 52.19.
800: Max Hutton (West Valley) 1:57.18, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 1:59.30, Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 2:00.09, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 2:01.19, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 2:03.48.
1600: Caden Casteel (West Valley) 4:19.08, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 4:25.33, Eric Swedin (Selah) 4:31.80, Kaden Mattson (Ellensburg) 4:38.30, Ethan Smith (East Valley) 4:39.20.
3200: Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:31.38, Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 9:34.71, Nathan Shipley (Selah) 9:41.79, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 9:47.22, Nathan Johnson (Eisenhower) 9:51.78.
110 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 14.82, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 15.21, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 15.79, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 16.17, Stephen Pittman (Goldendale) 16.56.
300 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 40.06, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 41.09, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 41.80, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 41.92, Tucker Stevens (Naches Valley) 43.18.
4x100: West Valley (Chandler, Pupplo, Woodcock, Lee) 43.62, Eisenhower 43.71, East Valley 43.85, Ellensburg 43.90, Prosser 44.36.
4x400: Zillah (Favilla, Dunn, John, Anderson) 3:31.91, Sunnyside 3:32.19, West Valley 3:34.39, East Valley 3:35.29, Ellensburg 3:36.15.
Shot: Titus Jeffrey (Grandview) 51-2, Izaya Magana (West Valley) 48-8.75, Charles Bennett (Ellensburg) 48-5, Luke Wolters (Prosser) 47-9.75, Bryson Chase (Eisenhower) 45-11.
Discus: Titus Jeffrey (Grandview) 144-10, Henry Joyce (Ellensburg) 133-8, Trey Webb (Prosser) 132-3, Easton Paeschke (Prosser) 131-10, Bryson Chase (Eisenhower) 129-11.
Javelin: Doug Varnum (Kittitas) 157-0, Ronan Goheen (Ellensburg) 152-10, Austin Garza (Grandview) 151-1, Brennen Carey (Prosser) 149-4, Evan Kinley (Selah) 149-0.
High jump: Aaron Culler (Eisenhower) 6-4, Blake Garza (Davis) 6-2, James Hall (Ellensburg) 5-10, Josh Rosbach (Kittitas) 5-10, Tygh Manfredi (Naches Valley) 5-10, Josiah Watters (West Valley) 5-10, Evan Kinley (Selah) 5-10.
Pole vault: Stephen Delaney (Eisenhower) 13-0, Liam Parker (Eisenhower) 13-0, Josiah Skindzier (Kittitas) 12-6, Adam Singer (Ellensburg) 12-6, Owen Moultray (Selah) 12-6.
Long jump: Gabe Craig (La Salle) 21-10, Isaac Ford (East Valley) 21-3.25, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 20-2.5, Aidan Waddle (Eisenhower) 20-1, Alex Lopez (Sunnyside) 20-0.75.
Triple jump: Aidan Waddle (Eisenhower) 42-9.5, Raymond Holycross (Goldendale) 42-3.5, Neo Medrano (Prosser) 42-3, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 42-2, Aiden Cazares (Sunnyside) 40-1.5.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 12.59, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 12.81, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 13.28, Soleil Hoefer (Prosser) 13.29, Allison Smith (Naches Valley), 13.36.
200: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 26.24, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 26.50, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 27.77, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wapato) 27.96, Katharine Hudak (Prosser) 28.02.
400: Joy Lally (West Valley) 1:01.53, Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:02.25, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 1:02.54, Madison Huri (Selah) 1:02.82, Brooke Seim (Ellensburg) 1:03.49.
800: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 2:18.85, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 2:21.55, Olive Clark (Naches Valley) 2:24.25, Skye Stenehjem (West Valley) 2:25.40, Katrina Feriante (Naches Valley) 2:26.28.
1600: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 5:19.59, Syke Stenehjem (West Valley) 5:26.33, Olive Clark (Naches Valley) 5:26.86, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 5:29.31, Sherlyn Perales (Eisenhower) 5:31.08.
3200: Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 11:40.36, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 11:46.69, Rylee Leishman (Ellensburg) 11:49.79, Sherlyn Perales (Eisenhower) 11:51.72, Katie Murdock (West Valley) 11:55.46.
100 hurdles: Ella Craig (La Salle) 16.91, Yutong Liang (Ellensburg) 17.35, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 17.50, Isabella Martinez (Prosser) 17.72, Julieanne Child (Ellensburg) 17.74.
300 hurdles: Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 49.04, Ella Craig (La Salle) 49.36, Elle Ferguson (West Valley) 49.56, Brooklynne Sylve (East Valley) 50.32, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wapato) 50.61.
4x100: Ellensburg (Wilson, Walker, Cross, Arlt) 52.00, Prosser 52.51, Selah 53.16, East Valley 53.20, Zillah 53.58.
4x200: Prosser (Martinez, Chavez, Hoefer, Hudak) 1:51.16, Selah 1:54.65, Grandview 1:54.12, East Valley 1:54.67, Naches Valley 1:54.99.
4x400: Ellensburg (Arlt, Seim, Child, Fromherz) 4:14.21, Naches Valley 4:15.39, Selah 4:18.08, West Valley 4:18.19, Eisenhower 4:27.39.
Shot: Natalie Overby (La Salle) 37-8, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 36-9.5, Keegan Wolfsberger (White Swan) 36-5, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 33-7, Allyson Garza (Selah) 32-11.5.
Discus: Mary Mickelson (Eisenhower) 132-8, Hannah Clements (Naches Valley) 111-3, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 109-9, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 107-1, Natalie Overby (La Salle) 105-1.
Javelin: Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 113-6, Avery Barnhart (Prosser) 112-5, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 106-7, Soleil Hoefer (Prosser) 105-2, Gracie Glondo (Cle Elum) 104-5.
High jump: Payten Gill (Selah) 5-0, Gracie Glondo (Cle Elum) 5-0, Camryn Birch (Davis) 5-0, Isabela Diehm (Eisenhower) 4-10, Kayla Krueger (Naches Valley) 4-10.
Pole vault: Clara Holmes (Selah) 10-6, Regan Irvine (West Valley) 10-6, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 9-9, Kayla Krueger (Naches Valley) 9-0, Courtney Maison (West Valley) 8-6.
Long jump: Brooklynne Sylve (East Valley) 17-4.75, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 16-8, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 16-7.75, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 16-7, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 16-5.
Triple jump: Kambree Blair (Prosser) 35-8.25, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 35-3.75, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ellensburg) 34-6.5, Alaina Garza (Zillah) 33-9.75, Alexia Lee (Eisenhower) 33-9.5.
