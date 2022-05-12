BASEBALL
CBBN
Final
W L
West Valley 17 1
Moses Lake 15 3
Wenatchee 10 8
Davis 9 9
Eastmont 9 9
Eisenhower 3 15
Sunnyside 0 18
DISTRICT Friday’s games
Game 3: Moses Lake (16-4) at West Valley (19-1), championship, winner to state, 5 p.m.
Game 4: Eastmont (10-11) at Wenatchee (11-10), loser out, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Game 5: Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, winner to state, loser out, 1 p.m.
CWAC
Final
W L
Selah 10 2
Ephrata 9 3
Ellensburg 9 3
Othello 6 6
East Valley 4 8
Grandview 4 8
Prosser 0 12
DISTRICT Friday’s games At Yakima County Stadium
Game 7: Othello (13-9) vs. Ephrata (17-5), loser out, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Ellensburg (13-9) vs. Selah (16-5), championship, winner to state, 4 p.m.
Game 9: Loser 8 vs. Winner 7, winner to state, loser out, 7 p.m.
SCAC West
Final
W L
Naches Valley 8 0
Toppenish 6 2
Zillah 3 5
La Salle 3 5
Wapato 0 8
DISTRICT Friday’s games
Game 5: Connell (6-13) at Zillah (5-13), loser out, 4 p.m.
Game 6: La Salle (6-12) at Toppenish (12-8), loser out, 4 p.m.
Game 7: College Place (15-3) at Naches Valley (16-5), semifinal, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Royal (9-7) at Kiona-Benton (16-5), semifinal, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s games At Yakima County Stadium
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, loser out, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Loser 7 vs. Winner 7, loser out, 1 p.m.
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, winner to state, loser out, 4 p.m.
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, championship, both to state, 7 p.m.
EWAC West
Final
W L
Kittitas 8 0
Cle Elum 6 2
Goldendale 4 4
White Swan 2 6
Highland 0 8
DISTRICT Friday’s games
Game 1: River View (10-8) at Cle Elum (14-5), 4 p.m.
Game 2: White Swan (7-14) at Tri-Cities Prep (15-4), 4 p.m.
Game 3: Goldendale (9-10) at Warden (12-5), 4 p.m.
Game 4: Burbank (6-10) at Kittitas (13-5), 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
W L T
Moses Lake 10 1 1
Eastmont 8 1 1
West Valley 7 3 0
Eisenhower 4 6 0
Wenatchee 4 6 0
Sunnyside 2 8 0
Davis 0 10 0
Friday’s games
Sunnyside at West Valley (2), 4 p.m.
Eastmont at Davis (2), 4 p.m.
Eisenhower at Wenatchee (2), 4 p.m.
CWAC
Final
W L
Othello 11 1
East Valley 10 2
Selah 8 4
Ellensburg 6 6
Ephrata 5 7
Prosser 2 10
Grandview 0 12
DISTRICT Saturday’s games At Carlon Park
Game 1: Prosser (3-17) vs. Selah (11-7), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Ephrata (11-9) vs. Ellensburg (10-8), 11 a.m.
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. East Valley (16-4), semifinal, 1 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Othello (19-1), semifinal, 1 p.m.
SCAC West
Final
W L
Zillah 6 0
Naches Valley 3 3
Wapato 3 3
Toppenish 0 6
EWAC West
W L
Kittitas 7 1
Cle Elum 5 1
Goldendale 4 2
White Swan 0 6
Granger 0 6
Friday’s games
Granger at White Swan (2), 3 p.m.
Cle Elum at Goldendale (2), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
Final
W L
Wenatchee 11 1
Eastmont 9 3
Sunnyside 6 6
Eisenhower 6 6
Davis 5 7
Moses Lake 4 8
West Valley 1 11
DISTRICT Saturday’s game
Game 5: Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, winner to state, loser out, 1 p.m.
CWAC
Final
W L
East Valley 10 2
Othello 10 2
Grandview 8 4
Ellensburg 6 6
Ephrata 4 8
Selah 4 8
Prosser 0 12
DISTRICT Saturday’s game
Game 9: Grandview at Othello, winner to state, loser out, noon.
SCAC-EWAC West
Final
W L
Toppenish 12 0
Highland 10 2
Wapato 8 4
La Salle 6 6
Granger 3 9
Naches Valley 2 10
Zillah 1 11
TRACK AND FIELD
Valley leaders
(THROUGH MAY 11) BOYS
100: Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 11.12, Ethan Lakey (Selah) 11.34, Zion Lee (West Valley) 11.37, Donald Barnes (Davis) 11.38, Jose Torres (Toppenish) 11.40, George Wright (Ellensburg) 11.40.
200: Donald Barnes (Davis) 22.97, Zion Lee (West Valley) 23.00, Myles Newhouse (Sunnyside) 23.01, Shaun Salveson (Selah) 23.05, Carson Favilla (Zillah) 23.06.
400: Shaun Salveson (Selah) 49.73, Myles Newhouse (Sunnyside) 49.85, Cooper Quigley (Selah) 51.97, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 53.00, Noe Medina (Grandview) 53.00.
800: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 1:54.82, Myles Newhouse (Sunnyside) 2:00.02, Max Hutton (West Valley) 2:00.03, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 2:00.61, Alden Williams (Goldendale) 2:02.86.
1,600: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 4:13.30, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 4:28.40, Eric Swedin (Selah) 4:30.61, Max Hutton (West Valley) 4:38.20, Alden Williams (Goldendale) 4:38.45.
3,200: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 9:04.58, Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:39.66, Nathan Johnson (Eisenhower) 9:48.00, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 9:51.86, Anders Norman (Davis) 9:59.89.
110 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 15.64, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 16.36, Cade Golbek (West Valley) 16.52, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 16.54, Kolbe Phillips (Prosser) 16.60.
300 hurdles: Kolbe Phillips (Prosser) 42.20, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 42.30, Cade Golbek (West Valley) 42.46, Sam Rees (Selah) 42.60, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 43.47.
4x100: Selah (Moore, Salveson, Mooney, Lakey) 44.24, West Valley 44.39, Ellensburg 44.52, Toppenish 44.58, Eisenhower 44.78.
4x400: Sunnyside (Garcia-Pinon, Lewis, Bishop, Newhouse) 3:30.00, Selah 3:31.89, West Valley 3:36.72, Eisenhower 3:39.44, Naches Valley 3:40.39.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (Prosser) 45-1.5, Jesus Soto (East Valley) 45-1, Ethan Christensen (Prosser) 43-9, Samuel Vazquez (Mabton) 43-2.5, Jose Ochoa (Eisenhower) 42-9.5.
Discus: Grant Osborn (Naches Valley) 143-3, Richard Wellington (Ellensburg) 137-1, Jose Ochoa (Eisenhower) 135-1, Jeffery Condardo (Eisenhower) 134-10, Pedro Cruz-Valladares (Davis) 127-6.
Javelin: Jose Ochoa (Eisenhower) 159-2, Richard Wellington (Ellensburg) 151-0, Noah Hickman (Selah) 147-2, Steven Verwey (White Swan) 143-10, Luke Navarre (Zillah) 142-8.
High jump: Jackson Cluff (West Valley) 6-6, Julian Rodriguez (Naches Valley) 6-2, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 6-2, Aaron Culler (Eisenhower) 6-2, Levi Dorsett (Grandview) 5-11.
Pole vault: Angelo Ferolito (Toppenish) 13-0, Calvin Lundgren (Selah) 12-6, Liam Parker (Eisenhower) 12-0, Mason Blad (Ellensburg) 12-0, Adam Singer (Ellensburg) 12-0, Jace Delarosa (Grandview) 12-0.
Long jump: Jackson Cluff (West Valley) 22-7, Julian Rodriguez (Naches Valley) 21-1, Emilio Vela (Wapato) 20-6, Clifton Motley (West Valley) 20-5.75, Ivan Torres (Zillah) 20-2.5.
Triple jump: Emilio Vela (Wapato) 44-9.5, Neo Medrano (Prosser) 42-0, Clifton Motley (West Valley) 41-11.75, Jackson Cluff (West Valley) 41-11, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 41-8.75.
GIRLS
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 12.65, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 12.75, Kara Mickelson (Eisenhower) 13.09, Kati Escorcia (Sunnyside) 13.14, Allison Bryan (East Valley) 13.18.
200: Kara Mickelson (Eisenhower) 26.12, Allison Bryan (East Valley) 26.23, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 26.37, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 27.31, Kati Escorcia (Sunnyside) 27.82.
400: Kara Mickelson (Eisenhower) 58.26, Elaine Joyce (Ellensburg) 1:01.50, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 1:02.19, Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:02.48, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 1:03.04.
800: Kara Mickelson (Eisenhower) 2:13.35, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 2:17.93, Kate Laurent (Ellensburg) 2:21.24, Ilene Moran (Davis) 2:26.84, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 2:27.12.
1,600: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 4:58.03 (mile), Kate Laurent (Ellensburg) 5:10.16, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 5:24.84, Katie Murdock (West Valley) 5:26.08, Olive Clark (Eisenhower) 5:27.76.
3,200: Kate Laurent (Ellensburg) 10:48.37, Katie Murdock (West Valley) 11:22.84, Hannah Hilton (Eisenhower) 11:27.00, Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 11:33.07, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 12:28.9.
100 hurdles: Allison Bryan (East Valley) 16.09, Alaina Morgan (Sunnyside) 16.85, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 17.48, Ella Ferguson (West Valley) 17.56, Abby Whitemarsh (Ellensburg) 17.79.
300 hurdles: Allison Bryan (East Valley) 46.71, Alaina Morgan (Sunnyside) 49.93, Ella Ferguson (West Valley) 50.11, Rebecca Darwood (West Valley) 50.71, Alisha McIrvin (Kittitas) 51.37.
4x100: Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 51.07, Eisenhower 51.65, West Valley 52.52, Zillah 52.79, East Valley 53.85.
4x200: Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 1:50.91, Prosser 1:53.74, East Valley 1:54.26, West Valley 1:54.61, Eisenhower 1:55.13.
4x400: Eisenhower (Leach, Clark, Alvarado, Mickelson) 4:12.28, Ellensburg 4:12.76, Selah 4:24.83, Naches Valley 4:25.42, West Valley 4:28.99.
Shot: Erica Torres (Sunnyside) 36-0, Keegan Wolfsberger (White Swan) 34-7, Isabella Kanelopoulos (La Salle) 33-5.5, Sierra Newell (Selah) 33-3, Emma Gruenberg (East Valley) 33-2.
Discus: Gwen Rydberg (Highland) 118-3, Mary Mickelson (Eisenhower) 114-6, Erica Torres (Sunnyside) 112-7, Alexis Daniels (Sunnyside) 104-6, Sierra Newell (Selah) 103-7.
Javelin: Kieryann Mattson (Selah) 110-10, Sara Diehm (Eisenhower) 101-0, Talia See (West Valley) 101-0, Avery Barnhart (Prosser) 100-6, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 99-10.
High jump: Halle Wright (Prosser) 5-4, Kassy Garza (Zillah) 5-3, Ella Ferguson (West Valley) 4-10, Payten Gill (Selah) 4-10, Camryn Birch (Davis) 4-10, Sienna Black (Grandview) 4-10, Isabela Diehm (Eisenhower) 4-10.
Pole vault: Regan Irvine (West Valley) 11-6, Clara Holmes (Selah) 9-6, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 9-0, seven tied at 8-0.
Long jump: Allison Bryan (East Valley) 17-4.75, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 15-11, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 15-8.25, Claire Trammell (West Valley) 15-6, Elisabeth Williams (East Valley) 15-5.25.
Triple jump: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 34-11, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 34-2, Emma Olson (Goldendale) 32-3, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ellensburg) 32-2, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 31-11.
