BASEBALL
CBBN
W L
West Valley 15 1
Moses Lake 13 3
Davis 9 7
Wenatchee 10 8
Eastmont 7 9
Eisenhower 3 13
Sunnyside 0 16
CWAC
Final
W L
Selah 10 2
Ephrata 9 3
Ellensburg 9 3
Othello 6 6
East Valley 4 8
Grandview 4 8
Prosser 0 12
SCAC West
Final
W L
Naches Valley 8 0
Toppenish 6 2
Zillah 3 5
La Salle 3 5
Wapato 0 8
EWAC West
W L
Kittitas 6 0
Cle Elum 4 2
Goldendale 3 2
Highland 0 3
White Swan 0 6
SOFTBALL
CBBN
W L T
Moses Lake 8 1 1
Eastmont 6 1 1
West Valley 5 3 0
Eisenhower 4 4 0
Wenatchee 4 6 0
Sunnyside 2 6 0
Davis 0 8 0
CWAC
W L
Othello 9 1
East Valley 10 2
Selah 7 3
Ellensburg 5 5
Ephrata 5 5
Prosser 0 10
Grandview 0 10
SCAC West
W L
Zillah 4 0
Naches Valley 2 0
Wapato 0 2
Toppenish 0 4
EWAC West
W L
Kittitas 6 0
Cle Elum 2 0
White Swan 0 2
Goldendale 0 2
Granger 0 4
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
W L
Wenatchee 10 1
Eastmont 9 3
Sunnyside 6 5
Eisenhower 5 6
Davis 4 7
Moses Lake 4 7
West Valley 1 10
CWAC
Final
W L
East Valley 10 2
Othello 10 2
Grandview 8 4
Ellensburg 6 6
Ephrata 4 8
Selah 4 8
Prosser 0 12
SCAC-EWAC West
Final
W L
Toppenish 12 0
Highland 10 2
Wapato 8 4
La Salle 6 6
Granger 3 9
Naches Valley 2 10
Zillah 1 11
Valley scoring leaders
Regular season only (REPORTED THROUGH MAY 3)
Player, school Goals
Alexander Magana, Toppenish 31
David Iturbide, Wapato 14
Corbin Herrera, Eisenhower 12
Marco Ramirez, Highland 11
Rodolfo Duran, Wapato 11
Miguel Romero, Highland 10
Yahir Quintero, Toppenish 10
Diego Lopez, East Valley 9
Eli Juarez, East Valley 9
Navor Gaona, Toppenish 9
Rafael Garcia, Toppenish 9
TRACK AND FIELD
Valley leaders
(THROUGH MAY 4) BOYS
100: Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 11.23, Zion Lee (West Valley) 11.37, Ethan Lakey (Selah) 11.37, Donald Barnes (Davis) 11.38, Jose Torres (Toppenish) 11.40.
200: Zion Lee (West Valley) 23.00, Donald Barnes (Davis) 23.00, Myles Newhouse (Sunnyside) 23.01, Shaun Salveson (Selah) 23.05, Carson Favilla (Zillah) 23.06.
400: Shaun Salveson (Selah) 49.73, Myles Newhouse (Sunnyside) 49.85, Cooper Quigley (Selah) 51.97, Max Garcia-Pinon (Sunnyside) 53.00, Noe Medina (Grandview) 53.00.
800: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 1:54.82, Myles Newhouse (Sunnyside) 2:00.02, Max Hutton (West Valley) 2:00.03, Eric Swedin (Selah) 2:04.43, Cesar Loza (Wapato) 2:04.66.
1,600: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 4:13.30, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 4:28.40, Eric Swedin (Selah) 4:32.71, Max Hutton (West Valley) 4:38.20, Alden Williams (Goldendale) 4:38.45.
3,200: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 9:04.58, Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:39.66, Nathan Johnson (Eisenhower) 9:48.00, Caden Casteel (West Valley) 9:51.86, Anders Norman (Davis) 9:59.89.
110 hurdles: Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 15.64, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 16.36, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 16.59, Kolbe Phillips (Prosser) 16.60, Josh Holmes (Selah) 16.67.
300 hurdles: Kolbe Phillips (Prosser) 42.20, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 42.30, Cade Golbek (West Valley) 42.46, Sam Rees (Selah) 42.60, Rick Bishop (Sunnyside) 43.47.
4x100: West Valley (Chandler, Cluff, Teerink, Lee) 44.39, Selah 44.49, Ellensburg 44.52, Toppenish 44.58, Eisenhower 44.78.
4x400: Selah (Rees, Quigley, Mooney, Salveson) 3:31.89, Sunnyside 3:34.36, West Valley 3:36.72, Eisenhower 3:39.44, Naches Valley 3:40.39.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (Prosser) 45-1.5, Jesus Soto (East Valley) 45-1, Ethan Christensen (Prosser) 43-9, Samuel Vazquez (Mabton) 43-2.5, Jose Ochoa (Eisenhower) 42-9.5.
Discus: Jose Ochoa (Eisenhower) 135-1, Richard Wellington (Ellensburg) 133-8, Jeffery Condardo (Eisenhower) 133-6, Titus Jeffery (Grandview) 126-7, Grant Osborn (Naches Valley) 124-2.
Javelin: Jose Ochoa (Eisenhower) 159-2, Richard Wellington (Ellensburg) 151-0, Noah Hickman (Selah) 147-2, Steven Verwey (White Swan) 143-10, Luke Navarre (Zillah) 142-8.
High jump: Jackson Cluff (West Valley) 6-6, Julian Rodriguez (Naches Valley) 6-2, Aiden Waddle (Eisenhower) 6-2, Levi Dorsett (Grandview) 5-11, five at 5-10.
Pole vault: Angelo Ferolito (Toppenish) 13-0, Liam Parker (Eisenhower) 12-0, Mason Blad (Ellensburg) 12-0, Adam Singer (Ellensburg) 12-0, Jace Delarosa (Grandview) 12-0.
Long jump: Jackson Cluff (West Valley) 22-7, Julian Rodriguez (Naches Valley) 21-1, Emilio Vela (Wapato) 20-6, Clifton Motley (West Valley) 20-5.75, Ivan Torres (Zillah) 20-2.5.
Triple jump: Emilio Vela (Wapato) 44-9.5, Neo Medrano (Prosser) 42-0, Clifton Motley (West Valley) 41-11.75, Jackson Cluff (West Valley) 41-11, Joshua Boast (Ellensburg) 41-8.75.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 12.75, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 12.83, Kara Mickelson (Eisenhower) 13.09, Kati Escorcia (Sunnyside) 13.14, Allison Bryan (East Valley) 13.18.
200: Kara Mickelson (Eisenhower) 26.12, Allison Bryan (East Valley) 26.23, Carsyn Arlt (Ellensburg) 26.96, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 27.31, Claire Trammell (West Valley) 27.86.
400: Kara Mickelson (Eisenhower) 58.26, Elaine Joyce (Ellensburg) 1:01.50, Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:02.48, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 1:02.55, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 1:03.04.
800: Kara Mickelson (Eisenhower) 2:13.35, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 2:17.93, Kate Laurent (Ellensburg) 2:21.24, Ilene Moran (Davis) 2:26.84, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 2:27.12.
1,600: Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 4:58.03 (mile), Kate Laurent (Ellensburg) 5:10.16, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 5:24.84, Katie Murdock (West Valley) 5:26.08, Olive Clark (Eisenhower) 5:27.76.
3,200: Kate Laurent (Ellensburg) 10:48.37, Katie Murdock (West Valley) 11:22.84, Hannah Hilton (Eisenhower) 11:27.00, Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 11:33.07, Holly Fromherz (Ellensburg) 12:28.9.
100 hurdles: Allison Bryan (East Valley) 16.09, Alaina Morgan (Sunnyside) 16.85, Ella Ferguson (West Valley) 17.76, Sierra Newell (Selah) 17.80, Cassidy Herringa (Eisenhower) 17.99.
300 hurdles: Allison Bryan (East Valley) 46.71, Alaina Morgan (Sunnyside) 50.05, Ella Ferguson (West Valley) 50.11, Kennedy Leach (Eisenhower) 51.7, Kieryann Mattson (Selah) 51.99.
4x100: Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 51.40, Eisenhower 51.65, West Valley 52.52, Zillah 52.79, East Valley 53.85.
4x200: Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 1:52.18, Prosser 1:53.74, East Valley 1:54.26, West Valley 1:54.61, Eisenhower 1:55.13.
4x400: Eisenhower (Leach, Clark, Alvarado, Mickelson) 4:12.28, Ellensburg 4:12.76, Selah 4:24.83, Naches Valley 4:25.42, West Valley 4:28.99.
Shot: Erica Torres (Sunnyside) 36-0, Keegan Wolfsberger (White Swan) 34-7, Isabella Kanelopoulos (La Salle) 33-5.5, Sierra Newell (Selah) 33-3, Emma Gruenberg (East Valley) 33-2.
Discus: Gwen Rydberg (Highland) 118-3, Mary Mickelson (Eisenhower) 114-6, Erica Torres (Sunnyside) 112-7, Alexis Daniels (Sunnyside) 104-6, Sierra Newell (Selah) 103-7.
Javelin: Kieryann Mattson (Selah) 110-10, Sara Diehm (Eisenhower) 101-0, Talia See (West Valley) 101-0, Avery Barnhart (Prosser) 100-6, Tatiana Camacho (Toppenish) 99-10.
High jump: Halle Wright (Prosser) 5-4, Kassy Garza (Zillah) 5-3, Ella Ferguson (West Valley) 4-10, Payten Gill (Selah) 4-10, Camryn Birch (Davis) 4-10, Sienna Black (Grandview) 4-10.
Pole vault: Regan Irvine (West Valley) 11-6, Clara Holmes (Selah) 9-6, Audrey Smith (Naches Valley) 9-0, Cami Anderson (Prosser) 8-0, Mackenzie Pelson (Selah) 8-0, Kayla Krueger (Naches Valley) 8-0, Courtney Maison (West Valley) 8-0, Amanda Peterson (Grandview) 8-0.
Long jump: Allison Bryan (East Valley) 17-4.75, Mia Hicks (Zillah) 15-11, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 15-8.25, Claire Trammell (West Valley) 15-6, Elisabeth Williams (East Valley) 15-5.25.
Triple jump: Mia Hicks (Zillah) 34-11, Kambree Blair (Prosser) 34-2, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ellensburg) 32-0.25, Allison Smith (Naches Valley) 31-11, Emma Olson (Goldendale) 31-11.
