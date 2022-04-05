The opening of Washington spring turkey hunting season is just nine days away. While some folks will be slaving away to try to get their taxes filed, a large group of hunters will be in the woods, in search of a wild tom turkey.
Besides maybe the bugle of a bull elk, there is no other sound in the outdoors that can get a hunter stirred up like the gobble of a spring turkey. It is what every turkey hunter strains to hear as they comb the woods each season.
And once the gobble is heard, the game is on. It’s a game the turkeys win fairly regularly, but it is sure fun to play.
The challenge is to get within shotgun or bow range of a big tom. This is accomplished by imitating a hen turkey with an assortment of different styles of calls to try to get the tom to come to you. Or at least that is how it is done when everything works just right.
Unfortunately, there are a myriad of things that can go wrong in this “perfect world” scenario.
First, there is an 80% chance the turkey that is answering your calls is accompanied by several real live hens. Hardly ever will a lusty tom leave the real thing to come look for the sounds you are making.{/span}
{span}If the turkey that answers your call is all alone however, or if he is with another lonely tom, then chances are he’ll come at least part way to check you out. Plenty of things can still go wrong once this little game of cat and mouse begins.{/span}
{span}The tom coming your way may not want to cross a fence, or he may not want to cross a creek, or he may not want to walk through some thick brush to get to you.{/span}
{span}Yes, Les Nessman, turkeys can fly. They are birds. But will they fly to get over or around those obstacles? Sometimes. If they feel like it.{/span}
{span}Who knows what goes through the tiny brain of the extremely wary turkey, but more times than not, something will happen to foul up your fowl. They will see a movement, or they will hear a sound they don’t like, or a coyote will come to the call at the same time, or a dozen other things might happen, and the bird will make the right move at the right time, and save himself from becoming Sunday dinner.{/span}
{span}Wild turkeys have an uncanny ability to live to see another day.{/span}
{span}There are other times, though, when a bird will keep coming, looking for the source of the lonely hen calls. When that big tom comes into sight, all puffed up, with his tail feathers fanned and he booms a gobble right there in front of you, that is what keeps all of us turkey hunters coming back. {/span}
{span}That is why turkey hunters get up at 3:30 in the morning, morning after morning. That is why they expose themselves to ticks and mosquitoes and other pesky insects. That is why they dress from head to toe in camo clothing, and walk mile after mile after mile.{/span}
{span}It helps to be a good turkey caller, but it is not completely necessary. Sometimes a lovesick tom will come to just about anything that sounds like a hen clucking. I even had one coming in to me because I was rustling leaves as I moved around in the oak trees.{/span}
{span}A real turkey hunting novice at the time, I didn’t know that was what was happening. Every time I moved, making the leaves crunch, the big tom would gobble. So, I would move a bit closer, and he would gobble again. We played that game for about two more moves and gobbles, and then, like a dummy, I tried to move one more time. He spotted me, and I spotted him at the same time, and in the blink of an eye, the big tom turned and was gone.{/span}
{span}That was just one of the many times the pea-brained birds have totally outsmarted me.{/span}
{span}Scouting now, ahead of the season is one of the best things to do to improve odds of success. Fish where the fish are. Hunt where the birds are. {/span}
{span}We have a few wild turkeys in Yakima County. And there are a few more in Kittitas County. But a very small percentage of the turkeys harvested in Washington each year come from our neck of the woods.{/span}
{span}There is a much better chance of success hunting down in Klickitat County. The very best chance for putting a bird in the oven, is to hunt in the northeastern part of the state. In 2020, 60% of the turkeys taken by Washington hunters were bagged in the counties north of Spokane.{/span}
{span}Rarely does a turkey hunt go as planned, but no matter what, most of us love every minute of it. Being in the woods on April 15, the opening day of turkey season, chasing the wary wild turkey, will make you forget about paying your taxes, and every other care in the world.{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.