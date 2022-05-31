That frantic finish to the spring sports season that we missed so much in recent years returned at high speed last weekend and what a finish it was.
Congratulations to a pair of Class 1A third-place state trophies from the SCAC West — Highland boys soccer and Zillah girls track and field — and a trio of 2A fourth-place finishes for Ellensburg baseball, Ellensburg girls track and field and Selah boys tennis.
After the spring championships of 2020 and 2021 were lost to the pandemic, two University of Arizona-bound seniors highlighted the return of state track in Tacoma, where Eisenhower’s Kara Mickelson won the 4A 800-meter final with the second-fastest time in Valley history and Selah’s Cooper Quigley set a 2A meet record while winning the 1,600.
Mickelson and Quigley both added second-place medals in other events and helped their 4x400 teams make the awards podium.
Ellensburg’s girls track team picked up right where the program left off in 2019, taking home a trophy with scoring in nine events and a victory in the 4x100, and Prosser basketball standout Halle Wright showed her versatile skills by winning the 2A high jump title in her first spring season.
SCAC West jumpers highlighted the 1A state track meet in Cheney as Mia Hicks’ victory in the triple jump helped push the Leopards into the team trophies and Naches Valley’s Julian Rodriguez used a career-best clearance to win the high jump.
Closer to home, Highland’s Lucia Martinez-Leal won the 2B-1B singles title at the Yakima Tennis Club, where three EWAC West doubles teams earned top-four finishes.
That theme of strength in doubles continued at the other state venues as West Valley’s girls, Selah’s boys and East Valley’s girls all had medal finishes. WV’s Henry Preacher capped a 30-2 season, placing seventh in 4A boys singles, and Selah’s Lotte Steinbach was fourth in 2A girls.
Here are some sounds — to go with the accompanying sights — from this past weekend with our print, eEdition and website coverage:
”This was, in my opinion, the best game we’ve played this year, as a whole unit. Everybody knew their role. Everybody excelled at their role offensively and defensively.” — Highland soccer coach Greg Wagner, after the Scotties overwhelmed Seattle Academy 4-0 for third place on Saturday in Tumwater. Ten seniors helped the program earned its fifth trophy.
“That inning could’ve been disastrous, so it was great to see us finish it that way with a really nice defensive play. It gave us a shot.” — Ellensburg baseball coach Todd Gibson after the Bulldogs lost a 1-0 semifinal heartbreaker when Columbia River scored an unearned run in the seventh inning. After the run, CR had the bases loaded with no outs but starter Ty Estey recorded his fifth strikeout and then the defense turned a double play to keep it a one-run game. In the title game, Tumwater edged CR by the same score.
“Honestly, our plan worked out so perfectly it’s amazing to me. When I made up the gap on the backstretch I felt strong and knew I had a good finish in me. Today was all about going for the win and to get it was just the best feeling.” — Eisenhower’s Kara Mickelson after winning the 4A 800 title in 2:10.95 on Saturday. She later placed second in the 400 and anchored the fourth-place 4x400.
”It was unexpected and amazing.” — Zillah sophomore Mia Hicks after winning the 1A triple jump at 36-1, a distance she hit on back-to-back jumps that added over a foot to her previous best. Hicks collected four medals and scored 21.5 points.
”I think Shadle Park truly was a team that could have won this tournament and for us to knock them down in the loser’s bracket, first round, was a huge accomplishment. Being able to come out and play that game, that was our state championship game right there.” — Ellensburg softball coach Greg Olin, whose team was 2-2 in the 2A state tournament. The Bulldogs won four postseason loser-out games.
”There were some nerves, definitely, but I’ve been confident in my training for the past couple weeks. The plan was to settle in behind the leaders and then on the last lap go whenever I felt good. I felt good enough to go with 400 left, but I waited a little longer and just hammered it home.” — Selah’s Cooper Quigley after setting a 2A meet record in the 1,600 at 4:08.89, third fastest in Valley history and the Vikings’ fourth mile champion in the last five state meets.
”My goal was a personal best, which I got, but I really wanted the school record. The last lap was a little hectic, but I tried my hardest.” — Eisenhower’s Isabela Alvarado after placing third in the 4A 1,600 in 4:55.76, which is the fastest time in Valley history for a junior and missed Ike’s school record by just over a second. She was also third in the 800 and joined Mickelson on the 4x400.
