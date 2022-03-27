The South Central Workforce Council and WorkSource Yakima will host a spring job fair from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at the Yakima Convention Center.
The event is free to the public and open to job seekers 18 and older. More than 35 companies from across the Yakima Valley, representing a wide variety of industries, are scheduled to participate.
Attendees are asked to come dressed ready to interview with copies of their resume in hand. For the safety and health of the community, COVID-19 safety protocol will be observed. Tables will be socially distanced, and attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
For more information, contact Michelle Smith with the South Central Workforce Council at 509-574-1950 or michelle.smith@co.yakima.wa.us.
